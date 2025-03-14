Houston vs. BYU: Score, live updates of Big 12 Tournament semifinal contest
Two months ago, Houston drilled BYU at the Fertitta Center.
But lately, the Cougars from Provo have been just as hot as the Cougars who won the regular-season Big 12 Conference championship. And now, two sets of Cougars put their long winning streaks on the line in Friday night's Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship semifinal at Kansas City.
Houston, which beat BYU by 31 points in early January, has currently won 11 straight games and 24 out of its last 25, on target to get a No. 1 seed at next week's NCAA Tournament.
BYU, meanwhile, comes in having won nine straight ballgames. On Thursday, BYU outlasted Iowa State, 96-92, in a Big 12 quarterfinal.
Follow Houston Cougars On SI writer Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Kansas City's T-Mobile Center.
HOUSTON 26, BYU 16 1ST HALF
FIRST HALF
- BYU starting to show signs of life. They get within single digits as Richie Saunders pulls up and knocks down a 3. But after getting a defensive rebound on Houston's next possession, BYU travels. Five turnovers now for BYU. (Houston, 23-14 | 7:47 | 1st)
- Second media time out of the game. BYU is 1-of-9 from 3-point range, which translates to 11.1 percent. (Houston, 19-6 | 10:58, 1st)
- BYU finally gets a 3-pointer to drop, by Trey Stewart, but Stewart is quickly whistled for a technical foul for jawing. Houston then makes the two technical foul free throws on the other end. (Houston, 19-6, 12:00, 1st)
- BYU finally gets on the scoreboard with a three-point play nearly seven minutes in. (Houston, 15-3 | 13:17, 1st)
- SLAM DUNK, 3-POINTER AND FOUR-POINT PLAY HOUSTON. Holy mackerel, what a start for Houston. Mylik Wilson drives the lane for a slam; then after BYU misses on the other end, Emanuel Sharp gets fouled on a 3, which goes in. Sharp then finishes off the four-point play. (Houston, 15-0 | 13:35, 1st)
- And BYU turns it over again and on its next possession airballs a 3. 0-for-7 now, 0-6 from 3-point land. (Houston, 9-0 | 14:20, 1st)
- BYU off to a horrific start. Cougars already 0-for-5 from the field, 0-for-4 from 3-point range and have committed three turnovers. Milos Uzan, meanwhile, can't miss as he has hit a pair of mid-range jumpers to extend the lead even more. (Houston, 9-0 | 15:37, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. LJ Cryer with the triple, and he has had at least one trey in 23 straight games now. (Houston, 5-0 | 17:30, 1st)
- We are now under way in Kansas City.
PREGAME
- With J'Wan Roberts out, Kelvin Sampson is going to a four-guard lineup to start things off with Milos Uzan, LJ Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Terrance Arceneaux. Joseph Tugler still starts at forward.
- One big question going into this game has been answered. Graduate forward J'Wan Roberts has been ruled out of tonight's game due to the right ankle injury he sustained early in the second half of Thursday's quarterfinal win against Colorado.
- Coming to you from the T-Mobile Center, as Houston's Cougars get set to take on BYU's Cougars in a Big 12 tournament semifinal.