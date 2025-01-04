Houston vs. BYU: Score, live updates of Big 12 Conference college basketball game
Fresh off of winning its Big 12 Conference opener Monday, Houston now returns home in an attempt to go to 2-0 in the league.
The Cougars take on BYU in a Saturday afternoon matchup at the Fertitta Center. Houston (9-3, 1-0) has won 29 straight games at home, currently the longest active streak in the nation.
HOUSTON 19, BYU 9 1ST HALF
FIRST HALF
- Houston back up by 10 as Joseph Tugler comes out of nowhere to block a shot. It sets up a jumper on the other end by Mylik Wilson. (Houston, 19-9 | 8:38, 1st)
- Houston still on a roll, having scored 12 of the last 14 points, capped by a 3 from Terrance Arceneaux, which forces BYU to call a time out. (Houston, 16-6 | 12:27, 1st)
- Houston now on an 8-0 run, as Milos Uzan steps up and drains a trey. (Houston, 12-4 | 14:15, 1st)
- Emanuel Sharp drove to the basket and drew a foul at the first TV time out. After the break, he goes to the line and makes both free throws. Sharp has scored the last five points of the contest. (Houston, 9-4 | 15:23, 1st)
- Houston guard Emanuel Sharp, who had been battling a foot injury earlier in the week, has come out strong with a pair of baskets, including a 3-pointer from the corner to break a 4-all score. (Houston, 7-4 | 15:23, 1st)
PREGAME
- Coming to you from the Fertitta Center, as a matchup of Cougars commences, as BYU takes on Houston.