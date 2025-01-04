How to watch Houston basketball vs. BYU: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
Houston returns to the court on Saturday as the Cougars seek to extend the longest active home winning streak in the nation.
They’re also bidding to build off of an impressive 100-6 record thus far at the Fertitta Center. But Houston is taking on one of those teams that handed the Cougars a rare loss on their home court - another set of Cougars from BYU.
Houston - which is bidding for its 30th straight win on its home court - plays its second Big 12 Conference game Saturday afternoon against BYU, which won in its only other appearance at the Fertitta Center. That came on Nov. 15, 2019, when BYU escaped with a 72-71 win.
What Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson said prior to Cougars' Big 12 Conference home opener
In the all-time series, Houston holds a 6-3 advantage. Last season, Houston won at BYU, 75-68, in the two teams’ inaugural game as Big 12 rivals.
Entering Saturday’s game, Houston has won five straight and six of its last seven ballgames, including a 60-47 win Monday at Oklahoma State in the Cougars’ Big 12 opener.
BYU - under first-year coach Kevin Young - also comes in streaking, having won its last four games and five of its last six, including a 76-56 win against Arizona State in its Big 12 opener Tuesday.
Richie Saunders, a junior forward, leads BYU in scoring with 13.9 points per game, and is coming off a 30-point performance in the win against Arizona State. A pair of freshmen, guard Egor Demin and forward Kanon Catchings, are second and third on the team in scoring with 12.2 and 11.2 points per game, respectively.
Houston’s top scorer is graduate guard LJ Cryer, who is averaging 15.1 points, while junior guard Emanuel Sharp is second with 13.7 points. In Monday’s win at Oklahoma State, graduate forward J’Wan Roberts had the team’s first double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Houston’s matchup against BYU on Saturday afternoon:
Houston vs. BYU TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Houston (9-3, 1-0) vs. BYU (10-2, 1-0) in a Big 12 Conference college basketball game
When: 1 p.m. CST | Saturday, Jan. 4
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
Live Stream: Stream BYU-Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Houston 78, BYU 71
Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 9.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston Cougars On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.