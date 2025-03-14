How to watch, stream Houston basketball vs. BYU: TV channel, predictions
In early January, Houston pummeled BYU on both ends of the court.
But over the past few weeks, with the obvious exception of Houston’s Cougars, BYU’s Cougars have been the hottest team in the Big 12 Conference.
Now, two teams riding long winning streaks collide Friday night in Kansas City in the first of two Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship semifinal contests.
Houston (28-4) comes in riding an 11-game winning streak, and now have won 24 of its past 25 games after defeating Colorado, 77-68, in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.
BYU, meanwhile, continued its hot streak in its quarterfinal, outlasting Iowa State, 96-92, behind 23 points from Richie Saunders. With the win, BYU (24-8) has now won nine straight games, which includes wins against Arizona and Kansas along with two wins against the Cyclones.
Now, BYU seeks to avenge an 86-55 loss to Houston on Jan. 4 at the Fertitta Center, a game in which Houston shot a season-high 16 3-pointers while holding BYU to 18 field goals. Houston also built a double-digit lead less than eight minutes in and maintained that the rest of the way.
Junior guard Emanuel Sharp led Houston in Thursday’s quarterfinal win with 19 points, while guards LJ Cryer and Milos Uzan each had 14.
Houston graduate forward J’Wan Roberts sprained his right ankle early in the second half and did not return. X-rays on the ankle came up negative, but Roberts is questionable for Friday’s game.
The winner of the Houston-BYU game moves on to the championship game on Saturday to take on the winner of Friday’s other semifinal, Arizona against Texas Tech, which follows the Houston-BYU game.
Houston vs. BYU TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: No. 1 seeded Houston (28-4) vs. No. 4 seed BYU (24-8) in the semifinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Championship men’s college basketball tournament
When: 6 p.m. CST | Friday, March 14
Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has an 80.5% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 84, BYU 81
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN2/ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 81 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App