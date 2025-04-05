Houston vs. Duke: Live score, updates, highlights from 2025 NCAA Final Four matchup
A year ago, Duke ended Houston's season with a victory in the Sweet 16.
Saturday, the Cougars get their shot at revenge, as they face the Blue Devils for the second straight postseason. This time, it's at the Final Four in San Antonio.
Both Houston (34-4) and Duke (35-3) have won 30 of its past 31 ballgames leading up to Saturday. The Cougars and Blue Devils also take respective win streaks of 17 and 15 straight games.
Duke was ranked No. 1 and Houston No. 2 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches' polls going into the NCAA Tournament. Last year, the Blue Devils knocked off the Cougars, 54-51, in a Sweet 16 game at Dallas.
Houston is in its seventh Final Four and for the second time under coach Kelvin Sampson, also having went in 2021. With a win Saturday, the Cougars will be in their first national title game since 1984, playing on Monday night against either Auburn or Florida.
Follow Houston Cougars On SI writer Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from the Alamodome in San Antonio. Refresh for the latest score and live updates.
HOUSTON 0, DUKE 0 1ST HALF
PREGAME
- Live from the Alamodome in San Antonio. We are here for the Final Four, and Houston is getting set to take on Duke.