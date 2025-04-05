How to watch, stream Houston basketball vs. Duke in NCAA Final Four: TV, predictions
Houston goes into the Final Four having won 30 out of its last 31 ballgames.
However, the Cougars aren’t the only team with that impressive feat. Their national semifinal opponent has done the same.
Houston and Duke, the top two ranked teams in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls entering the NCAA Tournament, square off Saturday night in the second of the two semifinal games at San Antonio’s Alamodome. Florida takes on Auburn in the first semifinal.
NCAA Tournament Final Four predictions: Houston not getting much love from experts
After a 4-3 start, the Cougars (34-4) have gone 30-1 since, with the only loss a one-point overtime home defeat to Texas Tech on Feb. 1. Houston, which has now won the most games in school history in a single season, blazed through the Big 12 Conference and has made its first Final Four since 2021 while riding a 17-game win streak.
What has Houston athletics achieved in the past decade that no other school has done?
The Cougars are making their seventh Final Four appearance in program history, and the second under coach Kelvin Sampson. Houston punched its latest Final Four ticket by leading from start to finish in a 69-50 win against Tennessee last Sunday in the Midwest Regional championship game.
Kelvin Sampson appreciating Houston's latest Final Four trip much more this time
But Duke (35-3) is just as hot as the Cougars have been. The Blue Devils, too, have won 30 of their last 31 games, with the only slip-up a 77-71 loss to Clemson on Feb. 8.
Duke also comes into Saturday’s game on a 15-game win streak, capped by an 85-65 win against Alabama to win last weekend’s East Regional. It’s the first Final Four appearance for Duke coach Jon Scheyer, a former Blue Devil standout who replaced the iconic Mike Krzyzewski prior to the 2022-23 season.
What Duke coach Jon Scheyer said on facing Houston: 'An amazing challenge'
Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward who is the projected No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, leads the Blue Devils in scoring (18.9 ppg), rebounding (7.5 rpg) and assists (4.2 apg). Another freshman, guard Kon Knueppel, is second in scoring with 14.4 points per game, while junior guard Tyrese Proctor is third (12.5).
What Kelvin Sampson said about Duke; Houston making its first Final Four since 2021
It’s the second straight season Duke and Houston have faced off in an NCAA Tournament game. Last year, the Blue Devils edged the Cougars, 54-51, in the Sweet 16 round, a game that was also known for the injury suffered by the Cougars’ standout point guard Jamal Shead.
Many didn’t think Houston would be at this point with Shead’s departure. But with the return of veteran players like LJ Cryer, J’Wan Roberts and Emanuel Sharp, plus the successful transition of Shead’s replacement, Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan, the Cougars are primed to reach their first national title game since going back-to-back in 1983-84.
Cryer leads the Cougars in scoring (15.4 ppg), followed by Sharp (12.7), Uzan (11.6) and Roberts (10.7), who is also the team’s top rebounder (6.3 rpg). Sophomore forward Joseph Tugler, who is averaging 5.5 points and 5.9 rebounds, was named earlier this week as the winner of the Lefty Driesell Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player.
Get to know J'Wan Roberts, Houston's only holdover from last Final Four squad
If the Cougars prevail on Saturday night, they will face the Auburn-Florida winner Monday night in the championship game.
Houston vs. Duke TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: No. 1 seeded Houston (34-4) vs. No. 1 seeded Duke (35-3) in the Final Four national semifinals of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
When: 7:49 p.m. CST | Saturday, April 5
Where: Alamodome | San Antonio, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Duke has a 54.0% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 64, Duke 61
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: The game will also be streamed on Paramount+.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 84 (Houston broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App