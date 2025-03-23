Houston vs. Gonzaga: Score, live updates of NCAA Tournament second-round matchup
A berth in the Sweet 16 is on the line Saturday night as Houston takes on Gonzaga.
Houston, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, faces No. 8 seed Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, which is taking place in Wichita, Kan.
The Cougars are aiming to go into the Sweet 16 for the sixth consecutive time, while the Bulldogs want to continue their active record streak of reaching that round, having gone to the Sweet 16 in the nine previous NCAA Tournaments.
Houston (31-4) comes in on a 14-game winning streak and have currently won 27 of its last 28 ballgames. Gonzaga (26-8) has won five straight games and 10 of its past 11 contests.
HOUSTON 0, GONZAGA 0 1ST HALF
PREGAME
- Tonight's Houston starting five: Guards Milos Uzan, LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp. Forwards J'Wan Roberts and Joseph Tugler.
- Coming to you from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, as Houston attempts to reach its sixth straight Sweet 16 as the Cougars take on Gonzaga in an NCAA Tournament Midwest Region second-round game. The winner moves on to face Purdue on Friday in the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis.