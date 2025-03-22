How to watch, stream Houston basketball vs. Gonzaga in NCAA 2nd round: TV, prediction
Gonzaga and Houston have the distinction of having the two most active streaks reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
However on Saturday night, one of those streaks will come to an end as the Cougars take on the Bulldogs in the second round of the Midwest Region at Wichita, Kan. It will be the first-ever matchup between top-seeded Houston and No. 8 seed Gonzaga.
Kelvin Sampson offers analogy when giving the correct pronunciation of Gonzaga
The Bulldogs own the longest active streak in reaching the Sweet 16 round at nine straight seasons. Houston is second with five.
Tip time, TV network announced for Houston's NCAA Tournament second-round game
Houston (31-4), which went 19-1 in the conference during the regular season, enters Saturday’s tilt on a 14-game winning streak, and now have won 27 of its past 28 games after defeating SIU Edwardsville, 78-40, in a first-round game on Thursday.
Junior point guard Milos Uzan, making his NCAA Tournament debut, led the Cougars with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting and had three assists. Graduate guard LJ Cryer added 15 points, making four 3-point baskets.
The 40 points Houston allowed on Thursday set a program record for the fewest points scored against the Cougars in an NCAA Tournament game.
Houston determined to have better memories of Wichita this time in the NCAA tourney
Gonzaga (26-8) comes in on a roll of its own, having won five straight ballgames and 10 of its last 11. In its opening-round game Thursday, the Bulldogs rolled past Georgia, 89-68, with graduate forward Khalif Battle scoring 24 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
Battle is one of five Gonzaga players averaging double figures on the season, led by senior forward Graham Ike’s 17 points per game. Ike also leads the team in rebounding (7.4 rpg) and assists (2.9 apg).
What Kelvin Sampson said about Gonzaga, Mark Few: 'He's a Hall of Fame everything'
Saturday’s winner advances to the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis with a Friday game against No. 4 seed Purdue, which defeated McNeese State in its second-round game earlier on Saturday.
Houston vs. Gonzaga TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: No. 1 seeded Houston (31-4) vs. No. 8 seeded Gonzaga (26-8) in the second round of the Midwest Region in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
When: 7:40 p.m. CST | Saturday, March 22
Where: INTRUST Bank Arena | Wichita, Kansas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 72.9% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 73, Gonzaga 68
TV Channel: TNT
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the MAX app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV and the March Madness app.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 204 (Houston broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App