Houston vs. Kansas: Live updates, score of Big 12 Conference 'Big Monday' tilt

Cougars face Jayhawks in rematch of double overtime thriller from January

Buck Ringgold

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson (right) congratulates guard LJ Cryer during a recent game.
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson (right) congratulates guard LJ Cryer during a recent game. / Thomas Shea/Imagn Images
Big 12 regular season outright champion Houston still wants to garner a top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars also want to send their seniors out on a good note at the Fertitta Center, as they take on Kansas in Houston's regular season home finale Monday night.

How to watch, stream Houston basketball vs. Kansas: TV channel, predictions

Houston (25-4, 17-1 Big 12) has won 21 out of its last 22 ballgames. One of those wins came in an epic 92-86 double-overtime win at Kansas in January.

As for the Jayhawks (19-10, 10-8), they are seeking to salvage what has been a disappointing season by their lofty standards. Kansas stands in sixth place in the Big 12, and are coming off a home loss Saturday to Texas Tech.

HOUSTON 11, KANSAS 8 1ST HALF

FIRST HALF

- Finally at the first media time out seven minutes in. Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson has 6 of his team's 8 points, but the Cougars are doing a good job on the glass so far, getting five offensive rebounds. (Houston, 11-8 | 12:52, 1st)

- Wow, what a play by Emanuel Sharp. Sharp misses a basket but he gets to the glass and grabs the offensive rebound and sticks it back in. (Houston, 11-6 | 14:15, 1st)

- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. LJ Cryer knocks one down from the left corner to put the Coogs in front. (Houston, 7-6 | 16:07, 1st)

- Point guard Milos Uzan picked up two quick fouls and is now going to the bench. Emanuel Sharp coming in for the Cougars. (4-4 | 17:00, 1st)

- About to get under way here at the Fertitta Center.

PREGAME

- Houston is starting four of its seniors honored on Senior Night: LJ Cryer, J'Wan Roberts, Mylik Wilson and Ja'Vier Francis. The lone non-senior starter is Milos Uzan.

- Coming to you from the Fertitta Center as Houston holds its Senior Night as the Cougars take on Kansas.

