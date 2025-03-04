Houston vs. Kansas: Live updates, score of Big 12 Conference 'Big Monday' tilt
Big 12 regular season outright champion Houston still wants to garner a top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
The Cougars also want to send their seniors out on a good note at the Fertitta Center, as they take on Kansas in Houston's regular season home finale Monday night.
How to watch, stream Houston basketball vs. Kansas: TV channel, predictions
Houston (25-4, 17-1 Big 12) has won 21 out of its last 22 ballgames. One of those wins came in an epic 92-86 double-overtime win at Kansas in January.
As for the Jayhawks (19-10, 10-8), they are seeking to salvage what has been a disappointing season by their lofty standards. Kansas stands in sixth place in the Big 12, and are coming off a home loss Saturday to Texas Tech.
Follow Houston Cougars On SI writer Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from the Fertitta Center.
HOUSTON 11, KANSAS 8 1ST HALF
Refresh for the latest updates.
FIRST HALF
- Finally at the first media time out seven minutes in. Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson has 6 of his team's 8 points, but the Cougars are doing a good job on the glass so far, getting five offensive rebounds. (Houston, 11-8 | 12:52, 1st)
- Wow, what a play by Emanuel Sharp. Sharp misses a basket but he gets to the glass and grabs the offensive rebound and sticks it back in. (Houston, 11-6 | 14:15, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. LJ Cryer knocks one down from the left corner to put the Coogs in front. (Houston, 7-6 | 16:07, 1st)
- Point guard Milos Uzan picked up two quick fouls and is now going to the bench. Emanuel Sharp coming in for the Cougars. (4-4 | 17:00, 1st)
- About to get under way here at the Fertitta Center.
PREGAME
- Houston is starting four of its seniors honored on Senior Night: LJ Cryer, J'Wan Roberts, Mylik Wilson and Ja'Vier Francis. The lone non-senior starter is Milos Uzan.
- Coming to you from the Fertitta Center as Houston holds its Senior Night as the Cougars take on Kansas.