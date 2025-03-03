How to watch, stream Houston basketball vs. Kansas: TV channel, predictions
Though Houston has already clinched the outright Big 12 Conference regular season championship, the Cougars know they can’t rest on their laurels.
Especially when there’s a No. 1 seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament still on the table.
Houston considered extremely under-seeded for upcoming NCAAs by one analytics website
The Cougars will close out their home schedule Monday by hosting Senior Night against Kansas. It will also be a rematch of Houston’s memorable 92-86 double-overtime win at the Jayhawks’ Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 25.
Prior to Monday’s game, the Cougars will recognize five players making their final appearance at the Fertitta Center. They are graduate forward J’Wan Roberts, graduate guard LJ Cryer, senior forward Ja’Vier Francis, graduate guard Mylik Wilson and senior guard Ramon Walker Jr.
Over four seasons, Houston’s 2025 senior class won 122 games and five conference championships as well as making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance later this month. Even more important, all five members of the class have either received or will receive their bachelor’s degrees this spring.
Houston takes a giant step forward in latest NCAA Tournament projections
Houston enters Monday’s game having won 21 of its last 22 ballgames, the latest a 73-64 win Saturday at home against Cincinnati that clinched the Big 12 regular season title for the second straight season.
Cryer led the Cougars with 20 points, and along the way had his 1,000th career point, the 53rd player in a Houston uniform to achieve that feat. He remains the Cougars’ top scorer this season, averaging 14.8 points.
Kansas has had an uncharacteristic down season by its standards. The perennial Big 12 contenders come in at sixth place in the standings and lost another home game on Saturday, this time to Texas Tech, 78-73.
Center Hunter Dickinson, who had 18 points and 9 rebounds in that loss, leads the Jayhawks in both scoring (16.9) and rebounding (9.8). Guard Zeke Mayo is the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14 points a game.
Kansas leads the all-time series, 6-4, but the Cougars are 2-0 in games played at Houston, including a 76-46 win at the Fertitta Center last March.
Following Monday’s game, Houston wraps up the regular season Saturday night at Baylor. Then it’s off to the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City, where the Cougars have already claimed the top seed and will play their first game in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 13.
Houston vs. Kansas TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Kansas (19-10, 10-8) at Houston (25-4, 17-1) in a Big 12 Conference men’s college basketball game
When: 8 p.m. CST | Monday, March 3
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has an 85.0% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 74, Kansas 65
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 84 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App