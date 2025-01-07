Houston vs. TCU: Score, live updates of Big 12 Conference college basketball game
Houston has currently won 30 consecutive basketball games on its home hardwood.
Monday night, the Cougars go for their 31st straight win at the Fertitta Center, as they welcome in TCU to continue Big 12 Conference action. In their previous home game, the Cougars dismantled BYU, 86-55.
Earlier on Monday, Houston (10-3, 2-0) moved up in both national college basketball polls. The Cougars are now No. 12 in the Associated Press and No. 11 in the USA Today coaches' rankings, the 95th straight week Houston has been nationally ranked, also the nation's best active streak in that category. Last week, Houston was ranked No. 14 in both polls.
TCU (8-5, 1-1) enters Monday's game coming off a 63-62 win against Kansas State on Saturday.
HOUSTON 15, TCU 4 1ST HALF
FIRST HALF
- Houston has already forced five turnovers, and has scored eight points off of those TCU miscues. (Houston, 15-4 | 11:43, 1st)
- Houston finally missed a shot after making its first six attempts. Milos Uzan had the last basket, going coast-to-coast for a driving layup. (Houston, 15-4 | 13:30, 1st)
- First media time out on the night, and Houston has made all five of its field-goal attempts thus far. (Houston, 13-4 | 15:16, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON: Another triple, and the second on the night from Emanuel Sharp. (Houston, 9-0 | 17:17, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON: LJ Cryer comes up with a steal, and on the other end, finds Emanuel Sharp, who knocks down a 3. Cougars with two treys after making 16 3's two days ago. (Houston, 6-0 | 18:15, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON: Cougars get the game's first basket on their opening possession, as Milos Uzan launches a 3 from the right wing. (Houston, 3-0 | 19:34, 1st)
- Here we go, tipping things off at the Fertitta Center.
PREGAME
- Houston and TCU about ready to tip off from the Fertitta Center. Tonight's starting five for the Cougars: Guards Milos Uzan, LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp; forwards J'Wan Roberts and Joseph Tugler.