How to watch Houston basketball vs. TCU: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
One lengthy streak for Houston basketball is expected to continue Monday afternoon.
Monday night, the Cougars seek to extend another long streak as Houston plays at home for the second time in three days with a Big 12 Conference game against TCU. Tipoff time from the Fertitta Center is at 8 p.m.
Last week, Houston (10-3, 2-0) was ranked No. 14 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today coaches’ Top 25. The new rankings will be released later on Monday, and the Cougars - who have won six straight games - are expected to be ranked again for what would be the 95th straight week, which is the nation’s longest active streak.
Another active streak held by Houston is its home winning streak, which now stands at 30 straight following the Cougars’ decisive 86-55 rout of BYU on Saturday afternoon. In addition, the Cougars have currently won 15 straight conference games inside the Fertitta Center.
4 takeaways from Houston's dominating win against BYU
TCU (8-5, 1-1) comes into Monday’s tilt having won three of its last four games, including a 63-62 home win against Kansas State on Saturday. Senior guard Noah Reynolds led the Horned Frogs with 18 points, and also scored the eventual game-winning basket with 12.8 seconds left.
Reynolds leads the Frogs in scoring with 11.3 points per game, followed by senior guard Frankie Collins, who is averaging 11.2 points while leading the team in assists with 4.4 per contest. TCU’s leading rebounder is junior center Ernest Udeh Jr., who is averaging 8.9 boards a game.
In Saturday’s win against BYU, Houston converted a season-high 16 3-point baskets. Junior guard Emanuel Sharp and sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux each accounted for four of those treys while combining to score 33 points. Graduate guard Mylik Wilson added 12 points and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.
The Cougars also dominated on the boards against BYU, which came in leading the Big 12 in rebounding. Houston held a 37-24 edge on the glass.
Against TCU, Houston leads the all-time series, 49-26, and is 26-7 against the Frogs at home, though TCU won the last game between the two teams in Houston, 81-80, in the 2011-12 season.
The two teams also split a pair of games last season. TCU defeated Houston, 68-67, last January in Fort Worth, but the Cougars got revenge with a 60-45 win in the Big 12 Conference Tournament quarterfinals two months later.
Following Monday’s game, Houston is off until this Saturday, when the Cougars travel to take on Kansas State.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Houston’s matchup against TCU on Monday night:
Houston vs. TCU TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Houston (10-3, 2-0) vs. TCU (8-5, 1-1) in a Big 12 Conference college basketball game
When: 8 p.m. CST | Monday, Jan. 6
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
Live Stream: Stream TCU-Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
Our Prediction: Houston 75, TCU 54
Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 19.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston Cougars On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.