Houston vs. Tennessee live score, updates, highlights from 2025 NCAA Elite Eight game
Houston is going for its second Final Four appearance in a five-season span.
The Cougars will attempt to earn a short trip to San Antonio as they take on Tennessee for the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region championship on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.
Game time, TV channel for Houston vs. Tennessee in NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Houston - the No. 1 seed in the Midwest - has currently won 16 straight games and the Cougars (33-4) have won 29 of their last 30 ballgames after a 4-3 start. With a win, the Cougars will go to their first Final Four since 2021 and for the seventh time in program history.
Can Houston tap into its road mentality for at least one more weekend?
On Friday, the Cougars got a basket from point guard Milos Uzan with less than a second left to defeat Purdue, 62-60, in the Sweet 16 round. Houston is making its third Elite Eight appearance in the last five seasons.
Kelvin Sampson still receiving support - and a gift - from one of his former bosses
Tennessee (30-7), which entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed from the Midwest, has never reached the Final Four. The Volunteers, making their second straight Elite Eight appearance, are coming off a 78-65 win against Kentucky in their Sweet 16 game on Friday.
Follow Houston Cougars On SI writer Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. Refresh for the latest score and live updates.
HOUSTON 0, TENNESSEE 0 1ST HALF
(Refresh for the latest updates)
PREGAME
- Coming to you from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A trip to the Final Four is on the line in the Midwest Region championship game as top-seeded Houston takes on second-seed Tennessee.