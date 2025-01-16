Houston leads West Virginia: Live updates, score of important Big 12 Conference game
A huge early-season Big 12 Conference test awaits Houston on Wednesday night.
The Cougars (12-3, 4-0) put their eight-game win streak on the line at the Fertitta Center as they face a West Virginia (12-3, 3-1) squad that has won eight of its last nine ballgames.
A Houston win will keep the Cougars atop the Big 12 with Arizona, which beat Baylor on Tuesday. Iowa State can also remain with a share of first place in the league with a win at home against Kansas on Wednesday.
Houston and West Virginia have faced off only once prior to Wednesday. The two met last season, also at the Fertitta Center, with the Cougars coming away with an 89-55 win.
Scroll down for live score and game updates from tipoff to the postgame.
HOUSTON 40, WEST VIRGINIA 35 2ND HALF
SECOND HALF
- West Virginia starts the second half on an 8-0 run, beginning with back-to-back 3's. Kelvin Sampson takes a time out. (Houston, 40-35 | 18:11, 2nd)
HALFTIME STATS AND ANALYSIS
- Emanuel Sharp also in double figures for Houston with 12 points and has three 3-pointers. Cougars shot 61.5 percent from the field (16-of-26) and 54.5 percent from 3-point range (6-of-11). West Virginia shot 45.5 percent from the field (10-of-22) and 40 percent from 3 (4-of-10).
- What a first half for Houston's J'Wan Roberts. He has 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and got his last basket to fall in the final seconds before the break. Roberts now with 1,024 career points as a Cougar.
FIRST HALF
- SLAM DUNK HOUSTON. West Virginia misses an easy basket. On the other end, after a Cougar miss, J'Wan Roberts eventually gets the ball, makes a spin move past his defender and drives baseline for the emphatic finish for his 15th point on the night. (Houston, 38-27 | 1:15, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Terrance Arceneaux drills a triple and the Cougars now have their largest lead at 13 points. Coogs have shot 70 percent from the field and 67 percent from 3-point range. (Houston, 36-23 | 3:24, 1st)
- Houston now up by double digits. J'Wan Roberts is still perfect from the field, getting a one-handed jumper to bank off the glass. Cougars now on an 18-3 run. (Houston, 31-21 | 6:10, 1st)
- At the latest media time out. Emanuel Sharp and J'Wan Roberts have already combined for 21 points and each have gone 4-of-4 from the field thus far. (Houston, 29-21 | 7:38, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Houston finally missed a 3-point attempt, but Emanuel Sharp hasn't missed. He is now 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, draining his latest triple from about 30 feet from the right wing. Sharp already up to 12 points. Cougars are 11-of-14 from the field. (Houston, 29-21 | 8:41, 1st)
- THREE-POINT PLAY HOUSTON. Cougars now on an 11-0 run as Emanuel Sharp drives to the basket and gets it to go while being fouled. He then steps to the line and converts the three-point play. (Houston, 24-18 | 10:40, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Houston now 4-of-4 from beyond the arc as Emanuel Sharp breaks the tie. (Houston, 21-18 | 11:20, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Both teams have been draining treys so far this game. Cougars tie things up on a 3 from LJ Cryer, and they have hit on all three of their 3-point attempts. West Virginia is 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. (18-18 | 11:35, 1st)
- West Virginia goes in front on the third 3-pointer already from Javon Small. He is definitely living up to the early billing. (West Virginia, 15-12 | 14:00, 1st)
- Houston has made each of its first four field goal attempts at the first media time out. But after the break, the Cougars finally miss a shot.
- Houston already in double digits before the first media time out on a jumper from J'Wan Roberts for a 10-6 Cougar lead. But on the other end, West Virginia's Javon Small, the leading scorer in the Big 12, knocks down a 3. Now we're at the first media break. (Houston, 10-9 | 15:47, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON: Fast pace to start the game, as there hasn't been a whistle yet. Emanuel Sharp, the nation's leader in 3-point percentage, drains a trey, the second 3 already by Houston. LJ. Cryer had the other. (Houston, 8-4 | 17:21, 1st)
- Here we go from the Fertitta Center.
PREGAME
- The Houston starting five, and it will be the usual. Starting guards are Milos Uzan, LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp, while the forwards are J'Wan Roberts and Joseph Tugler.
- Live from the Fertitta Center, it's a huge early Big 12 Conference game as Houston, which has won nine of its last 10 ballgames, faces West Virginia, which comes in having won eight of its last nine.