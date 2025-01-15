How to watch Houston basketball vs. West Virginia: TV, live stream, betting odds
A pair of red-hot teams square off at Houston’s Fertitta Center in Big 12 Conference basketball action Wednesday.
The Cougars, who have won eight straight and nine of their last 10, face West Virginia, which has won eight of its last nine contests.
What Kelvin Sampson said prior to Houston's Big 12 home game against West Virginia
Prior to Tuesday night, Houston was part of a three-way tie atop the Big 12 with Iowa State and Arizona. Arizona currently has a half-game lead on Houston and Iowa State after beating Baylor on Tuesday night, while the Cyclones will host Kansas on Wednesday.
With its eight-game winning streak, Houston has also cracked the Top 10 in both major polls; No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 8 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. The Cougars are also ranked No. 3 in the latest NCAA NET rankings.
Houston is coming off an 87-57 win at Kansas State last Saturday, as five players reached double figures, led by 15 points from junior guard Emanuel Sharp.
Sharp currently leads the entire country in 3-point field goal percentage, making 48.8 percent of his attempts (41-of-84). He is also ranked 12th nationally in free throw percentage (.923).
As a team, the Cougars currently lead the nation in field goal percentage defense (.347), scoring defense (54.2 points per game) and scoring margin (+22.9). Concurrent with its winning streak, Houston has also held its last eight opponents to fewer than 60 points, the longest such streak since the Cougars did the same in their first nine games of the 2022-23 season.
For the second straight game, a Houston player can reach his 1,000th career point. Saturday, graduate forward J’Wan Roberts did so, becoming the 52nd player in program history to obtain that milestone.
Houston's J'Wan Roberts achieves pair of milestones in latest Cougars' win
Graduate guard Mylik Wilson can become the 53rd Cougar to hit 1,000 points, as he needs 3 points to do so. Wilson, who also played at Texas Tech and Louisiana prior to arriving in Houston, has scored 247 of his 997 points in a Cougar uniform.
West Virginia is coming off a 78-70 win Sunday at Colorado, moving the Mountaineers to 3-1 in the conference. Senior guard Javon Small, an Oklahoma State transfer, leads the Big 12 in scoring with 19.8 points per game and had 26 in Sunday’s win.
Senior guard Tucker DeVries, the son of first-year West Virginia coach Darian DeVries, is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.9 points a game.
This Saturday, Houston travels to take on UCF and will return to the Fertitta Center next Tuesday to take on Utah.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Houston’s matchup against West Virginia on Wednesday night:
Houston vs. West Virginia TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: West Virginia (12-3, 3-1) at Houston (12-3, 4-0) in a Big 12 Conference college basketball game
When: 7 p.m. CST | Wednesday, Jan. 15
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
Live Stream: Stream West Virginia-Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Houston 75, West Virginia 58
Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 17.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston Cougars On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Wednesday’s matchup.