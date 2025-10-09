How Houston Basketball Prepares For Physical Dominance
The Houston Cougars have established themselves as a dominant force in college basketball and may even be on the cusp of blue blood status.
One of the factors coach Kelvin Sampson has emphasized to retain the Cougars’ continued success has been the importance of physicality on both offense and defense. Continuously putting bodies on opposing players will wear them down, and allow for Houston to have an edge down the stretch of games.
On Wednesday, freshman guard Kingston Flemings spoke to the media about the differences between high school ball and the way the Houston Cougars practice.
Kingston Flemings’ Comments
“The biggest change from high school to college is the bumps,” Flemings said. “Any plays, it’s not just fouls. I’d say coming of screens there’s a bump. Going for rebounds, there’s a bump, just have to handle the little bumps and bruises like that. Coach Bishop, the best strength coach in the game, got me the way I am right now. I feel strong, I feel good.”
Coming out of Brennan High School in San Antonio, Texas, Flemings weighed 170 pounds. He was regarded as the No. 16 player in the country, No. 1 in the state and No. 3 at his position.
“Flemings is a playmaking lead guard loaded with explosive athleticism,” 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote on Flemings’ scouting report. “He owns a rare overlap of terrific speed with the ball, quick twitch burst, and a very shifty type of stop-and-go attack. He’s at his best when the game is going up and down because he’s dynamic in the open floor in a way that can look effortless at times.”
Since arriving in the Third Ward, Flemings has had to find a way to deal with vicious bumps from his teammates.
“I think I’ve gained, after high school, at least 20 pounds,” Flemings said. “I’m about 190 now.”
Flemings also credits Emmanuel Sharp and Ramon Walker Jr. for their physicality in the way they play on both offense and defense.
“You see [Sharp], he’s the best defender in America,” Flemings said. “So playing against him helps a lot.”
The Cougars are set to embark on their 2025-26 revenge tour with a neutral-site matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Fort Bend Epicenter on Oct. 26 in The Preview CBB Exhibition.
Houston is set to open Big 12 play on Jan. 3 against the Cincinnati Bearcats.