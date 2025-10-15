How Kelvin Sampson Established a Winning Culture In Houston
From the 1960s through the 1980s, Houston Cougars basketball was nothing short of a powerhouse. Phi Slama Jama was a household name, and with it came massive expectations for the program. Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson has brought Houston basketball back to the national spotlight since taking over the program back in 2014.
Part of what Sampson has done to build his championship-level squad has been to completely change the culture, establishing a true team-first mentality.
During a recent media availability, Sampson and his players opened up about the culture within the program.
The Houston Cougar Way
“When a kid comes in hard-headed it’s like the battle between the river and the rock, the river always win, so I’ll let you figure out who the river is,” Coach Sampson said on Tuesday.
Each season, the Houston Cougars bring in top talent to refresh their ranks. With high school kids that are widely considered the best at what they do, it is natural for some of them to go to the next level with egos, especially when they were used to being the star do-it-all guy. Part of what makes Houston great is its ability to assimilate these players into the culture.
“I think it’s really accurate, when I came in as a freshman I had no idea what I was getting into and you know coach gets on you about things it’s just, it’s gonna start clicking in your brain that ok, this is what he wants me to do, this is how we have to do this, this is how he wants me to play every day,” senior guard Ramon Walker Jr. said. “ I feel like what he says is very accurate.”
The Cougars have their way of doing things, and it had clearly been successful, something that the younger players keep in mind when making the transition into the program.
“Coach Sampson has no bad days so if you come in and you’re having a bad day, he’s gonna run, just like you said, run right through you so I think just trying to come in everyday just end up being the player he wants you to be because it’s gonna happen eventually or you’re not gonna play,” freshman guard Kingston Flemings said. ”I think [I] just kinda come here and listen to what he has to say, do what he tells me to do, and just the best I can every single day to get to where I want to be.”
H-Town’s culture will be on display this season as it tries to avenge the team’s National Championship loss from last season.