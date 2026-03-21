How Kelvin Sampson's Core Values Shape Houston's Path in March Madness

The No. 2-seed Houston Cougars and the No. 10-seed Texas A&M Aggies will meet on Saturday afternoon for a Round of 32 matchup that can only be described as physical.

Both programs dominated their first-round opponent — Houston with it's trademark defense, and Texas A&M with a fast-paced offensive attack — setting up one of the more intriguing matchups in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Cougars' head coach Kelvin Sampson took questions from the media on Friday morning, and even spoke on the physical nature of the upcoming game.

The Roots of Houston's Physical Identity

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson claps his hand while the Cougars play against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

After speaking on how effective Texas A&M is at creating chaos and forcing opponents into uncomfortable possessions, Sampson was asked about how you win a physical matchup without sending the other team to the free throw line too often.

"I don't know, I've never been able to do it...," Sampson said, laughing as he finished the thought. "I'm not very good at that...I don't know if I can say there's a key because I don't think it's a learned skill. I don't read books or watch other coaches, how they do things.

Sampson the spoke about his journey as a young head coach at the collegiate level. He touched on his teams struggling in the Pac-10, especially against teams like Arizona and Stanford.

"I think when you get your head beat in as much as my teams did, early on it's just more of a reflex. I thought that the way we could balance the playing field with Arizona, Stanford, and UCLA, when I was a young guy, we just had to be tougher and play harder...play better together. Things that are hard to do, but we were able to do that.

It's clear that those years at Washington State (1987-94) were fundamental in creating the defense that Houston is known for today. The Cougars' physical brand of basketball didn't necessarily come from a known system or scheme, it came from Sampson's core values that he's adopted over the years.

"I think the core tenets and core values that I've always valued over the years were teaching our kids the difference between playing hard and competing. It's always been important to me. It's hard to do. If it was easy, then more teams would do it."

Sampson's reflections only reinforce why Houston has been a top defensive team year in and year out. Decades of hard lessons have taught the Cougars' head coach how to teach aggressive defense at a high level.

As Houston prepares for a formidable Texas A&M team that thrives on speeding up the game, that foundation will be tested once again. The result of the second round matchup could be determined by how long each program can effectively play its style of basketball.