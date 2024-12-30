How to watch Houston basketball at Oklahoma State: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
Houston went into the Christmas break riding plenty of momentum.
Now, the Cougars are attempting not to let a long layoff affect them as they immediately dive into Big 12 Conference action.
Houston (8-3) starts Big 12 play Monday night with a road game at Oklahoma State. It is also the conference opener for the Cowboys, who also bring an 8-3 record into Monday’s tilt at historic Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
The Cougars enter the conference opener having won four straight games, all at home, the latest an 87-51 win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 21. That extended Houston’s home winning streak to 29 consecutive games - currently the longest active streak in the nation - and it was also the 100th win for the Cougars at the Fertitta Center since the facility opened in 2018.
Houston’s top scorer going into conference play is graduate guard LJ Cryer, who has averaged 14.8 points a game. Not far behind is junior guard Emanuel Sharp with 14.7.
In the win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Sharp scored 18 points, including a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line, while Cryer added 17 points, including making five 3-point attempts.
Recent history has been good to the Cougars in terms of conference openers. Houston has won its last nine conference opening games and 16 of its last 17.
Oklahoma State also comes into Monday’s game on a bit of a roll. The Cowboys - in their first season under head coach Steve Lutz - have won two straight and four of their last five, with their only defeat in that stretch coming at the hands of an undefeated Oklahoma squad.
Marchelus Avery, a fifth-year forward, leads the Cowboys in both points (13.0 per game) and rebounds (5.6). Another fifth-year forward, Abou Ousmane, is second in scoring with 12.2 points per game, while graduate guard Bryce Thompson is also in double figures, averaging 10.5 points per contest.
The Cowboys lead the overall series against the Cougars, 13-10, though Houston has won the past two games against OSU, including a 79-63 win at the Fertitta Center last season in the initial game of the two schools as Big 12 rivals. Houston also won the last game played between the two in Stillwater, prevailing 63-53 during the 2018-19 season.
Houston returns home this Saturday to continue Big 12 play against BYU. The Cougars have another home game two days later against TCU.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Houston’s matchup at Oklahoma State on Monday night:
Houston at Oklahoma State TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Houston (8-3) at Oklahoma State (8-3) in a Big 12 Conference college basketball game
When: 7 p.m. CST | Monday, December 30
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, Oklahoma
Live Stream: Stream Houston-Oklahoma State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Houston 67, Oklahoma State 62
Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 11.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston Cougars On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.