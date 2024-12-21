How to watch Houston basketball vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
Before taking off for Christmas break, Houston’s basketball team wants to give its home crowd one more gift.
The Cougars attempt to extend their current home winning streak to 29 straight games as they finish the non-conference portion of their schedule with a game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. It will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fertitta Center.
Houston - ranked No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll and No. 12 in the USA Today coaches’ poll - won its 28th straight home game on Wednesday, downing Toledo, 78-49. It was also the third straight win for the Cougars (7-3), who have also won four of their past five ballgames.
Also with a win on Saturday, it would give Houston its 100th win at the Fertitta Center since the facility opened on Dec. 1, 2018.
In the Cougars’ win on Wednesday, five players hit double figures, led by sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux’s 16 points. He also had nine rebounds on the night.
Although he was held to two points on Wednesday, graduate guard L.J. Cryer remains the Cougars’ top scorer, averaging 16 points a game. Redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp is second with 14.6 points a game, while graduate forward J’Wan Roberts is the top rebounder, averaging 7.1 boards per contest.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (7-5) is coming off a 117-63 win at home on Wednesday against Southwestern Adventist. The Islanders had six players hit double figures, led by senior forward Garry Clark’s 19 points.
Clark is his team’s leading scorer (14.4 points per game) and top rebounder (5.8).
This will be the 10th game in the series between the Cougars and Islanders, with Houston owning an 8-1 edge, including winning each of the previous four matchups. The two teams played last season at the Fertitta Center, with the Cougars getting an 82-60 win. Houston is also 6-0 all-time at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Following Saturday’s game, Houston won’t return to action until Dec. 30, when the Cougars play at Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Conference opener.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Houston’s matchup vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday afternoon:
Houston vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Houston (7-3) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (7-5) in a non-conference college basketball game
When: 1 p.m. CST | Saturday, December 21
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Houston-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Our Prediction: Houston 83, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 28.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston Cougars On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.