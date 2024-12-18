How to watch Houston basketball vs. Toledo: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
Houston can get to extend its current active winning streak at home, which leads the nation, with two games before Christmas break.
The Cougars (6-3) will be inside the Fertitta Center Wednesday night as they take on Toledo, with tip time set for 7 p.m.
Houston has won its last 27 games on its home court, the longest active home win streak in the country. The Cougars extended that streak on Dec. 10 with a win against Troy.
Another streak that the Cougars currently enjoy over any other college basketball program is their streak of being ranked. Houston, ranked No. 15 in this week’s AP poll and No. 12 in the USA Today coaches’ poll, has been ranked for 92 straight weeks now, also a national best.
Houston guard LJ Cryer is enjoying a streak of his own. He’s now had three straight games of scoring 20 points or more, having had 22 points in the win against Troy, which included converting six 3-pointers.
Cryer and junior guard Emanuel Sharp currently rank in the top 10 in the Big 12 Conference in 3-point field goals per game and 3-point percentage. Sharp is third in the league and also seventh in the country by making 52 percent of his treys, while Cryer is 10th in the conference, making 41.9 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.
Toledo is currently 6-4 on the season, but the Rockets have dropped three of their last four games, including a 93-87 loss at Youngstown State on Saturday.
Sonny Wilson, a sophomore guard, leads Toledo in scoring (16.4 ppg). Another sophomore guard, Sam Lewis, averages 13.9 points per game.
Houston is 3-2 all-time in the series against Toledo. The last time the Cougars played the Rockets was in 2008, when Houston won, 71-63, in a game played at Toledo.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Houston’s matchup vs. Toledo on Wednesday night:
Houston vs. Toledo TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Houston (6-3) vs. Toledo (6-4) in a non-conference college basketball game
When: 7 p.m. CST | Wednesday, December 18
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Houston-Toledo live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Houston 82, Toledo 57
Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 28.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston Cougars On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Wednesday’s matchup