How To Watch Houston vs. Arizona in Big 12 Tournament Final

The No. 5 Houston Cougars will face off against the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday afternoon for a Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament title. The matchup between the top two seeds in the Big 12 tournament marks a rematch from last year's Big 12 Tournament Final.

After suffering a loss to the Wildcats earlier in the year, the Cougars will look to get their revenge on Big 12 basketball's biggest stage. With both teams playing some of their best basketball of the season, tournament title expectations in both locker rooms are at an all-time high.

The Big 12 Tournament Final provides the Cougars with a prime opportunity to prove that Houston still runs the Big 12. Here's how to watch the Cougars take on the Wildcats on Saturday.

How To Watch Houston vs Arizona

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson watches game play during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Who: Houston Cougars (28-5, 14-4 in Big 12), Arizona Wildcats 31-2 (16-2 in Big 12)

Houston Cougars (28-5, 14-4 in Big 12), Arizona Wildcats 31-2 (16-2 in Big 12) What: Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Final

Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Final When: Saturday, March 14 at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 at 5:00 p.m. Where: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO)

T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO) TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 950 AM KPRC

950 AM KPRC TV Announcers: Dan Shulman (play-by-play) Jay Bilas (analyst)

Dan Shulman (play-by-play) Jay Bilas (analyst) Last season: The Cougars and Wildcats met in the Big 12 Championship last season as well, with Houston putting together a dominant second half for the 72-64 win.

The Cougars and Wildcats met in the Big 12 Championship last season as well, with Houston putting together a dominant second half for the 72-64 win. Series History: Houston’s history with Arizona stretches back to 1967, and the Cougars have held the edge for most of it. Last year’s matchups pushed the series to 8–6 in Houston’s favor, but Arizona closed the gap with a 73-66 win over Houston.

Meet the Coaches

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson claps his hand while the Cougars play against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Kelvin Sampson: Kelvin Sampson has transformed Houston into one of the nation's most consistent powerhouses, bringing NBA experience and more than three decades of college success to the program. Now in his 11th season with the Cougars, he has led the team to seven straight NCAA Tournaments, a Final Four, a national championship appearance, multiple conference titles, and ten consecutive 20-win seasons.

Tommy Lloyd: Tommy Lloyd has Arizona operating at an extremely high level in his fifth season as head coach, guiding the Wildcats to a 31-2 overall record and a 16-2 mark in conference play. Since taking over in 2021, he's piled up wins at a historic pace, capturing three regular season titles, one in the Big 12 and two in the Pac-12. Lloyd has reached the Sweet 16 three times in his tenure at Arizona, making the Wildcats a consistent contender in March Madness.

What to Know About the Wildcats

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) reacts after a play during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

No matter the result on Saturday, the Wildcats will be a No. 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have dominated nearly every team they've faced this season, including wins over No. 5 Houston, No. 4 Florida, No. 6 UConn, No. 7 Iowa State twice, No. 14 Kansas, and No. 16 Texas Tech.

The Wildcats separate themselves from every other program in the country with the amount of depth they have. Guard Brayden Burries leads the way with 15.8 points per game, with forward Koa Peat and guard Jaden Bradley close behind him with over 13 points per game. Center Motiejus Krivas and forward Ivan Kharchenkov are also averaging double digits this season.

Tobe Awaka, who's been regarded as one of the best bench players in college basketball, is also averaging 9.7 points and 9.6 rebounds this season. Anthony Dell'Orso has also been a threat off the bench for the Wildcats with 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.