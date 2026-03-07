Kelvin Sampson Praises An Unlikely Group After Win Against Baylor

The Houston Cougars have one game left in the 2025-2026 regular season, a regular-season finale against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, before turning their focus to the postseason.

In their final home game of the season, though, head coach Kelvin Sampson enjoyed the win and the post-game moment of presenting the national championship runner-up ring to LJ Cryer. Still, he also took the moment to thank the group of young media members at the post-game press conference.

While taking the time to appreciate the job they have done covering the team, he emphasized that it is more important than that, insisting they are helping to build the next generation after them as well.

Built Over Time

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) shakes hands with guard Milos Uzan (7) against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It was a great night for the Cougars, who earned their 13th win of the season by taking down the Bears 77-64. That marks their ninth straight season with at least 13 or more wins in conference play, and puts them in control of their own positioning ahead of the conference tournament. For Sampson, though, it wasn't just all about what happened on the court either.

“It does my heart good to see all the young people here in the media. Because 30 years ago it wasn’t like that," Sampson said post-game. You guys are going to carry the torch for the next generation. And you’re going to be bettering the generation ahead of you, because we need you to be. Because behind you, there’s going to come a generation after you. And we need them to be better than you.”

Sampson, who got his first job on a coaching staff with Montana Tech in 1980, has been around the sport long enough to see it change over nearly 50 years. That includes his time with the Cougars, bringing them back to national relevance since their dominant run in the early 1980s.

“That’s how you keep pushing forward with success,” Sampson concluded his statement.

Sampson has spent the past few weeks receiving praise, especially from other coaches, ahead of an upcoming decision on whether he will be voted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. However, now he took the time to thank those who have been there all season to cover his team as they played their final home game. A big supporter of developing talent in his own program, he understands that just like in his locker room, it happens everywhere else just as well.