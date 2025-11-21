Junior Forward Eyes an Even Higher Ceiling After Strong Showing vs Rider
On Thursday night, the No.2 Houston Cougars improved to 5-0 this season with a 91-45 win over the Rider Broncs. Scoring a season-high 91 points, Houston's offense rightfully took advantage of an extremely weak Rider defense.
While it might not have shown offensively, there were a few Cougars who had a better night than Joseph Tugler. The junior forward ended the game just short of a double-double with 12 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and four blocks.
In the postgame press conference, along with head coach Kelvin Sampson and sophomore guard Mercy Miller, Tugler emphasized that while he had a good night, he knows it could have been better.
"I know I can get better than that," Tugler said. "I know I can play better than that, that's what I'm taking away."
Tugler's Impact was Felt Everywhere on the Court
Against the Broncs Thursday night, Tugler arguably played his most complete game in the 2025-26 campaign. The junior forward was seemingly everywhere on the court at all times. Tugler went 6 for 8 from the field to reach double-digit points for the third time this season.
The veteran Cougar even got some praise in the postgame from his head coach for his shot selection so far this year.
"I don't think Jojo has taken a shot all year that he can't make," Sampson said. "Look at the shots he was missing against Auburn, come on, man."
One of the more impressive aspects of Tugler's performance was his defense. The forward totaled nine rebounds against the Broncs, including six on the defensive end of the court. He also tied Mercy Miller for a team-high three steals and even led the Cougars in blocks with four.
While Tugler's ability to dominate on both offense and defense isn't necessarily new, the forward's consistency this season has played a vital role in Houston's strong start to the season. If the junior can produce like this in conference play, the Cougars could be a nightmare matchup for every team in the league.
Growth Over the Last Year
In his sophomore season with the Houston Cougars, Tugler started 33 games, averaging 21.6 minutes, 5.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks. While it's early in the season, it's clear that the junior has taken a massive step forward under Coach Sampson's guidance.
Five games into the 2025-26 season, Tugler has averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. When you combine the junior's veteran experience with Houston's trio of talented freshmen (Kingston Flemings, Chris Cenac Jr., and Isiah Harwell), you find yourself with a squad that may only get better as the season progresses.