Houston Cougars On SI

Junior Forward Eyes an Even Higher Ceiling After Strong Showing vs Rider

One player stood out thanks to an all-around performance against the Broncs.

Carson Wersal

Nov 16, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) dunks the ball during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) dunks the ball during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images / David Leong-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday night, the No.2 Houston Cougars improved to 5-0 this season with a 91-45 win over the Rider Broncs. Scoring a season-high 91 points, Houston's offense rightfully took advantage of an extremely weak Rider defense.

While it might not have shown offensively, there were a few Cougars who had a better night than Joseph Tugler. The junior forward ended the game just short of a double-double with 12 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and four blocks.

In the postgame press conference, along with head coach Kelvin Sampson and sophomore guard Mercy Miller, Tugler emphasized that while he had a good night, he knows it could have been better.

"I know I can get better than that," Tugler said. "I know I can play better than that, that's what I'm taking away."

Tugler's Impact was Felt Everywhere on the Court

Tugler
Nov 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) shoots the ball as Towson Tigers forward Caleb Embeya (23) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Against the Broncs Thursday night, Tugler arguably played his most complete game in the 2025-26 campaign. The junior forward was seemingly everywhere on the court at all times. Tugler went 6 for 8 from the field to reach double-digit points for the third time this season.

The veteran Cougar even got some praise in the postgame from his head coach for his shot selection so far this year.

"I don't think Jojo has taken a shot all year that he can't make," Sampson said. "Look at the shots he was missing against Auburn, come on, man."

One of the more impressive aspects of Tugler's performance was his defense. The forward totaled nine rebounds against the Broncs, including six on the defensive end of the court. He also tied Mercy Miller for a team-high three steals and even led the Cougars in blocks with four.

While Tugler's ability to dominate on both offense and defense isn't necessarily new, the forward's consistency this season has played a vital role in Houston's strong start to the season. If the junior can produce like this in conference play, the Cougars could be a nightmare matchup for every team in the league.

Growth Over the Last Year

Sampson and Tugler
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson talks with Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) against the Duke Blue Devils in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In his sophomore season with the Houston Cougars, Tugler started 33 games, averaging 21.6 minutes, 5.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks. While it's early in the season, it's clear that the junior has taken a massive step forward under Coach Sampson's guidance.

Five games into the 2025-26 season, Tugler has averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. When you combine the junior's veteran experience with Houston's trio of talented freshmen (Kingston Flemings, Chris Cenac Jr., and Isiah Harwell), you find yourself with a squad that may only get better as the season progresses.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Home/Basketball