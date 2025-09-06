Kelvin Sampson, Houston Basketball Entering 2025 Season With Young Roster
To fall a game short of the national title is one thing for Houston basketball, but losing key veteran players and leadership is another hoop to jump through. Head coach Kelvin Sampson sat down with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein to chat it up on the offseason and the trajectory of this year's campaign.
The lost to the Florida Gators has not broken their resolve nor their championship aspirtations, though the next step to getting back to where the Cougars want to be is by assessing this year's roster. There will be no forward J'Wan Roberts nor will there be guard LJ Cryer, so voids will be needing filling.
The next chapter of Cougar hoops is being written, but who will be the protaginists in the battle for victory? Sampson says there's a whole lot of young talent to choose from.
New Year, Same Standard
Sampson was clear on the fact that the Cougars are not unfamiliar with the departure of key starters over the years, as starters have come and gone either due to the NBA Draft or to graduation. Between the losses of Cryer and Roberts, Houston loses eleven years of college basketball experience between the two of them alone.
Nevertheless, Sampson is high on his program's ability to retain talent and build the next generation of competitors at Houston.
"We got guys on the roster this year who have taken a big step forward," Sampson told Rothstein. "The youthful have to grow up. If you're good enough, you'll play."
The Houston head man went on to say how having freshmen on the roster means a slow start at first, though their catching-up is inevitable in the end. Additionally, the veterans on the team are the ones that get the other stragglers up to speed in high-intensity games.
"Our freshmen are going to come along, I'm excited about what they can be," Sampson said. "November will be an interesting month for us, but I've said before that I don't get carried away with wins and losses in the month of November. The team will be what it is by then and we'll see where they are at the end of it."
Building a championship standard is undoubtably a difficult one, however, with the way Sampson prepares his squad, the Houston Cougars look to bounce back from defeat a season ago and make a push for the national title once again.