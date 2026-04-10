Kelvin Sampson is Prioritizing One Thing Above All Else in the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is as important as ever these days in college basketball. It’s going to play a huge role for the Houston Cougars this offseason with four starters leaving the program: Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, Kingston Flemings, and Chris Cenac Jr.

Houston is looking to reload for the 2026-27 season, and the Cougars are not looking to go anywhere. The expectations will remain high. A program that has gone to seven straight Sweet 16s is as consistent as can be. Houston has demonstrated its ability to produce competitive teams year in and year out.

How much a program spends in the portal is a key determinant for that.

Houston’s Transfer Portal Ideology

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts during a practice session ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was asked in his Zoom press conference if there was a specific number the program needs in terms of budget spending and keeping up in transactions during the transfer portal period.

“Kellen and I talk about it all the time. Here’s the number we need. If you’re not at a certain number, you have no chance to compete for a championship because you’re not going to have a good enough roster,” Sampson said.

Houston is expected to be one of the top spending teams in the transfer portal at around $10 million, according to On3. However, the Cougars will not be throwing money at just anybody.

“At some point, character matters, man. I don’t care where they’re rated, or how tall they are, or what their numbers are. What kind of person is he? The best programs have great cultures,” Sampson said.

He emphasized that it’s important to find players who fit the culture. Sampson likes to have extended phone calls with the players he is interested in and find out about their life and not just basketball. He has to understand if they are capable of handling that culture.

The 70-year-old head coach talked about his many conversations with transfers such as Kyler Edwards during the 2021 Final Four and planning out the portal during the previous season.

“The University of Houston is the reason we’re here, and I don’t want to bring in somebody who’s going to embarrass or put our university in a bad light,” Sampson said.

The 14-time national coach of the year explained how all the Michigan transfers— Elliott Cadeau, Yaxel Lendeborg, or Aday Mara— are all great teammates.

As far as his resources compared to last season, Sampson was honest about where Houston stands.

“Our fishing hole may not be the same as the top-tier guys with the biggest budgets. There are a lot of examples where the biggest budget doesn’t equal the best team,” Sampson said.

He compared finding recruits in the portal to a dating app.

“If you’re not playing this portal game, you’re behind,” Sampson said.

He and athletic director Eddie Nunez have to be smart about each move. Sampson is grateful to Linking Coogs, Houston’s NIL program that has given immense support. That group has been a huge help to an athletic program that is on the lower end of NIL funding, to say the least.

“They’ve gone over and beyond to help the basketball program maintain the level we’re at,” Sampson said. “We may not have the exact same as some of these other schools, but we got enough.”