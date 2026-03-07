Kelvin Sampson Makes Houston’s Standard on Academics Very Clear

Houston's senior night on Wednesday was one for the ages. Not only did the Cougars secure a 77-64 victory over the Baylor Bears, but they also saw their seniors celebrated in magnificent fashion. Emanuel Sharp, Ramon Walker Jr., Milos Uzan, and Kalifa Sakho were all honored before Houston's final home game this season.

After the final buzzer, Kelvin Sampson met with the media alongside Emanuel Sharp and Miloz Uzan. While much of the conversation centered on Houston's 25th regular-season win, Sampson was also asked about what the senior night meant to him. That question allowed him to speak about the program's strong track record of players graduating before they leave the university.

"All our kids graduate every year," Sampson said. "Every year. Our graduation rate is probably over 90 percent, because I can count on one hand the ones who haven't graduated."

At a time when college basketball is increasingly defined by roster turnover and short term opportunity, Sampson's answer offered a glimpse into what he values in his program. He also revealed that he isn't necessarily the one pushing his players to keep their grades up.

Parents Help Set Houston's Standard Off the Court

Sampson was realistic about the current state of college basketball. Not every player that comes through a major program is going to stay long enough to earn a degree, especially when NBA talent is involved. The Houston head coach acknowledged that the professional careers of Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr. may come before graduation.

"Kingston will go to the NBA, he's not going to graduate," Sampson said. "Chris won't graduate. But hopefully one day they will. But all the kids that stay here will graduate. You play four years here, you're going to graduate. And it's not because of me or our program. It's because of their mothers and fathers. I had a great college coach. He had nothing to do me graduating from college."

That answer said a lot about how Sampson views success at Houston. Winning is always the standard with the Cougars, but Sampson made it clear that he values more than just the results on the court. Him crediting the parents showed that he believes much of a player's character is built long before they step on campus.

"Our success here has been because of the class that comes after," Sampson added "They keep pushing forward because of the group that was ahead of them."

That mindset, as well as the investment from the parents surrounding the program, is a major reason why Houston has built one of the strongest cultures in college basketball. Each incoming class has raised the bar by building on the example set before it, which has allowed the Cougars to remain among the nation's elite.