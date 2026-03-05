Kingston Flemings Draws Hall of Fame Comparison From Rival Coach

Still only in his freshman year on the hardwood, Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings has made the most of his first year in college, shattering the Houston freshman scoring record and establishing himself as an on-court leader despite his youth.

But it's not just the Cougar faithful that is noticing the youngster's skills in 2026, it's other team's coaches making note of his prowess as well.

In fact, Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew even went as far as to compare Flemings to a former NBA MVP and future NBA Hall of Famer for his incredible display of talent.

Is Kingston Flemings the Next Russell Westbrook? Scott Drew Says Yes

According to a tweet by Cougar Sports on X, Drew said after Houston's win over the Bears comparing Flemings to future NBA Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook, which wouldn't be a far stretch.

Even early on in his playing time, Flemings has shown off his all-around ability, especially in the scoring and assists aspect of the game, much like Westbrook did during his time with UCLA and in his first few years with the Oklahoma City Thunder after he was selected by the team in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Baylor coach Scott Drew says that Kingston Flemings reminds him of Russell Westbrook. — Cougar Sports (@cougarsportsone) March 5, 2026

Westbrook, who is currently in his 18th NBA season with the Sacramento Kings, was named the 2017 NBA MVP as a member of the Thunder after averaging a triple-double in points, rebounds, assists, and setting the record for most triple-doubles in a season, breaking a long-standing record by Milwaukee Bucks legend Oscar Robertson.

His 204 career triple-doubles -- and counting -- are the most in NBA history.

Westbrook, who spent the 2019-20 NBA season in Houston with the Rockets, has garnered quite the reputation over his career for attacking the rim and for playing at a high level of intensity, something that many would agree Flemings displays in his play with the Cougars.

Throughout his freshman season, Flemings hasn't averaged a triple-double like Westbrook did during the prime of his career, but he has averaged 16.6 points along with 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists during the campaign.

Just last week, Flemings inserted his name into Houston's history books during their loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, setting the new freshman scoring record for the Coogs by finishing with 465 points, beating Rob Willliams' record of 456 from the 1979-80 season, a record that Flemings keeps extending with every shot that hits the bottom of the net.

Flemings still has one more game to elongate the record and continue earning comparisons like the one to the nine-time NBA All-Star when Houston finishes their regular season in Stillwater against the Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday at 11:00 AM.