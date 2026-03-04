Kelvin Sampson's Heartwarming Comparison Regarding His Relationship With Players

Since being named the head coach of the Houston Cougars' men's basketball team in 2014, Kelvin Sampson has turned the program around and helped the team to some of their best seasons since Hakeem Olajuwon was in Space City.

It doesn't come easily, though, as there is plenty of commitment and training done on and off the court that takes a toll on both the players and coaches in a school, taking time away from their personal lives, dedicated to honing their respective crafts in the games that they love.

And Sampson, who has his own son as an assistant coach on the sidelines, is well aware of this.

"These Kids Spend More Time With Me Than With Their Parents"

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson talks with guard Emanuel Sharp (21) against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

During his appearance on the At the Mic talk show, Sampson spoke on the role of a coach as a mentor to his players and the overall relationship that the two parties build as part of a team.

"These kids spend more time with me than they do their parents over the course of time they're enrolled at school here," Sampson said. "So, you get a closeness with them that nobody else has, and when they get to this point in their careers, you're just proud."

The role of a coach is so valuable



Sampson continued by likening the role of a coach to a father figure and how the trials and tribulations a coach and player will go through are a lot like those of a father and son.

"I'm not their father, but in a lot of ways I am a father figure, a mentor," said the head coach. "And as a mentor and father figure, you just bust your buttons, you stick your chest out, and you look at them and your mind races back and you think about his lowest moments, his toughest days, and then how he came through all of that and made it into the person you are."

Sampson would then hit it home with a quote about how necessary that hardships are for a person, and how it grows them into a stronger person because of the experiences.

"For somebody to be the best version of yourself, you have to have bad experiences," said Sampson. "You have to have bad nights. You have to have bad days. All of your experiences, good or bad, and it's important that both are balanced."

Sampson and the Cougars finish up their home games for the year tonight against the Baylor Bears at 8:00 PM and then wrap up the regular season entirely on Saturday in Stillwater with an 11:00 AM contest with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.