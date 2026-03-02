Kelvin Sampson Praises Mercy Miller's Loyalty to the Houston Cougars

On Monday morning, head coach Kelvin Sampson spoke with the media ahead of No. 5 Houston's matchup against the Baylor Bears on Wednesday. The Cougars are looking to keep their momentum trending in the right direction after handling business against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

Toward the end of the online presser, Sampson was asked about the impact that Mercy Miller has had on the program so far this season. After speaking about the Houston guards' growth, Sampson spoke on the respect he holds for Miller for being loyal to both him and the Houston Cougars.

"Mercy committed to me when he was 15 years old," Sampson said. "And he held that commitment. And here we are, now Mercy's 20 and he's still committed. That's not the way it is at most places. But there's a respect factor that I have for Mercy that makes my heart swell. And it makes me feel good inside to see where he is based on where he's been..."

The quote itself stemmed from Sampson's comments on Miller's past. The head coach told the media that the Sherman Oaks, CA, native has earned his opportunities coming off the Cougars' bench.

Why Miller Makes Houston Dangerous in March

Feb 16, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) dunks over Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

It's common knowledge that you don't want to face the Houston Cougars when your season is on the line. With Houston's suffocating defense and depth that very few programs can match, Sampson's program seems to just get better as the games start to really matter.

What makes this group even more dangerous is the emergence of players like Miller, who sets himself apart from other guards by utilizing a unique skillset. The sophomore struggled to find consistency early in the season, but has recently found his footing on the court. When Miller has been given time to adjust to the game's pace, he's been rather sharp for Houston this season.

While the Buffaloes are at the bottom of the Big 12 standings, Miller showed why he can make Houston better in terms of depth. The guard logged 23 meaningful minutes against the Buffaloes on Saturday, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. He didn't just find open shots on offense; he had a positive impact on every aspect of the game.

That's the kind of production that wins games late in the season, and it's exactly what makes Houston a national contender despite their recent rough stretch. While Kingston Flemings and Emanuel Sharp headline the offense for Houston, it's the guys like Chris Cenac Jr., Jojo Tugler, and Miller that can influence the game at an even higher level.

"...When his time came, he was ready," Sampson said. "I'm excited about Mercy going forward. Because Mercy has the ability to make our team better."

Sampson's belief in Miller isn't based on a single game or a hot stretch. Because the head coach has witnessed the guard earn his minutes with the Cougars, the trust he places in Miller comes from years of steady growth. The patience that Sampson has seen from the sophomore is exactly why he believes Miller can elevate Houston when the stakes are higher than ever.