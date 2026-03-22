Kelvin Sampson Sends Message Ahead of Hometown Sweet 16 Appearance

Like clockwork, the Houston Cougars have made it past the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. After dismantling the Texas A&M Aggies, they have booked a trip to the Sweet 16 for the sixth year in a row.

Based in the South region, the Cougars will get to return home, sleep in their own beds and practice at their own facilities as the next round will be played in Houston at Rice University. While some people might cry it's an unfair advantage, head coach Kelvin Sampson has other ideas.

For him and his team, they are playing for more than just the next two rounds at home, and don't care where it's played. The focus now is on winning, and the location doesn't matter, as long as they get the result they want.

Home Sweet Home

Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

For the Cougars, one of their biggest signs of being a dominant force when it comes to the NCAA Tournament is their ability to remain consistent. Avoiding any opening round upsets the past six seasons, and dominating teams seeded lower than them. Now they get to return home and play in surroundings they have become accustomed to.

"There's going to be enough people talking about that we've been to Elite Eights and Final Fours, and it wasn't on our campus," Sampson said about his team playing close to home. "I don't know who we're gonna wind up playing, but whoever we're playing could care less about that. Matter of fact, they'll use it against us. Our focus is on beyond playing Cougar basketball, no where we're at."

Sampson isn't just aiming for his team to have their run finish in Houston, though. He knows that advancing to the Final Four and the National Championship would require more travel, with this year's rendition being played in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Cougars are one of the most match-up nightmare teams in the country, playing suffocating defense that can humble even the best offenses in the country, just as they did the Aggies in the round of 32. Teams will know what sort of crowd they will play against, and most are used to playing in hostile road environments, and this could be no different.

As Sampson continues his quest for his first National Championship, he understands this is just the next stop in a long line of games to finish the year. While the return home is welcomed, this isn't the reward they want for winning; that awaits them at the beginning of April, should they make it then.