Kelvin Sampson Shares Why Exactly Houston Has Become Such a Successful Program

The No. 2-seed Houston Cougars have dominated their way to the Sweet 16. After blowout wins against No. 15-seed Idaho and No. 10-seed Texas A&M, the Cougars will now face their toughest test yet against No. 3-seed Illinois.

While Houston has made it look easy thus far during March Madness, the program credits its success to more than just talent alone. After the Cougars' win over Idaho last week, head coach Kelvin Sampson reiterated the fact that everything starts with the culture his players buy into every day.

As the Cougars prepare for a Sweet 16 showdown against Illinois later tonight, that culture inside the program likely remains the same. While Houston certainly has the talent to advance to the Elite 8, Sampson has made it clear that humility and selflessness are what drives the Cougars forward.

What Sampson Believes Sets Houston Apart

Feb 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson talks to guard Emanuel Sharp (21) in the first half against the UCF Knights at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

When discussing why the Cougars are elite every year, Sampson made an example of freshman guard Kingston Flemings, saying that the San Antonio, Texas native was naive. The head coach added that the lack of ego from Flemings and the rest of his teammates is what makes this group special.

“I like the fact that Kingston (Flemings) thought it was pretty cool his name’s up there," Sampson said. "Kid is gonna be a top 10 draft pick & he’s so naive. I mean, he really is naive, but that’s part of what makes Kingston special. He has no ego, Chris has no ego, none of our kids have egos. I knocked the ego out of them early. Not literally, but the strength of our program is we play for each other and our program is more important than any individual and that includes me.”

It isn't the first time this season that Sampson has pointed to traits like humility and selflessness when talking about his program. The head coach seems to reiterate how much effort and toughness the Cougars bring to every game; those qualities have become the backbone of everything they do.

That's part of why this Houston team is so dangerous in the postseason. As with any elite athletics program, the leadership starts at the top. Because Sampson and his staff have thrown away their egos, Houston's players have followed suit, creating a team that plays for each other and the program they represent.

A video from a past March Madness run recently resurfaced this week, showing Sampson delivering another speech on humility after another postseason win. It's a reminder to college basketball fans everywhere that this has been the standard in Houston for years now.