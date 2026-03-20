No. 2 Houston Cougars vs No. 15 Idaho Vandals Live Updates, Box Score

It's officially time for the Houston Cougars in the NCAA Tournament. The No. 2 seed in the South region is taking on the No. 15 seed Idaho Vandals in the first round in a late night game.

This is the eighth straight appearance in March Madness for Houston, who are looking to make it back to the Sweet 16 for the seventh straight season, and return to the national championship game after making it last year. The road begins in Oklahoma City against Idaho.

Houston is 28-6 entering this first round matchup and went 14-4 in the Big 12 to finish second in the conference. The Cougars lost to No. 1 seed in the West, Arizona in the Big 12 championship. The Vandals are 21-14 and were 9-9 in the Big Sky Conference before winning four games in five days to win the conference tournament. This is the fourth straight season Houston is competing as a top-two seed in March Madness.

Houston is a No. 2 seed for the third time in program history and are 8-2 in the tournament with that seed. In both previous seasons as a No. 2, the Cougars advanced to the Final Four. UH is also 1-0 against No. 15 seeds in its history. Houston is 45-31 overall in the NCAA Tournament.

Coogs vs Vandals

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) reaches for a pass during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Houston has actually played Idaho once before. The Cougars won that game 76-61 back in 1963 in the All-College Tournament, and that was also in Oklahoma City.

Idaho is 5-1 in neutral site games this season and have won seven out of its last eight games. This season, freshman forward Jackson Rasmussen leads the Vandals with 13.9 points per game. Sophomore guard Kolton Mitchell is a close second with 13.9 PPG but leads the team with 3.9 assists per contest. Senior guard Biko Johnson is fourth with 12.4 PPG.

Coach Alex Pribble is in his third season at Idaho and seventh overall as a head coach. Pribble has built a 46-54 record with Idaho so far.

Houston is led by freshman point guard Kingston Flemings with 16.4 PPG and 5.3 APG, while senior guard Emanuel Sharp is right behind him with 15.3 PPG. Freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. leads the team with 7.5 RPG. Houston is 4-1 in neutral site games.

Houston faces off against Idaho in Paycom Center in OKC. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Live Updates

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.