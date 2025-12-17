Kingston Flemings Reveals What's Behind His Ridiculous Start At Houston

One of the Houston Cougars' best additions in the offseason was bringing in guard Kingston Flemings, who has had a tremendous season to start out his career in coach Kelvin Sampson’s system.

In Talkin’ Bout Them Cougs, the G from San Antonio, Texas, who is 6-foot-4 and is averaging 14.8 points per game, discussed his game. One of the areas he touched base on was how practice is so hard that he could go on the court and relax, and the other was his shot.

“The game isn’t anything I didn’t think of because of how hard we have been practicing,” Flemings said. “We practice so hard every single day that it’s almost like the games are a little easier than practice because we’re working so hard practicing the game.”

Practice & Shooting

One reason Sampson brought in Flemings is that he fit into the Cougars’ culture. At times, Sampson knows immediately by the effort and can tell when the energy is high and when it’s low.

Flemings mentioned how one adjustment on joining Sampson’s team was being required to give it your all because he is always watching and will notice instantly.

“Practice, you have to bring it 100 percent of the time,” Flemings said. “You can’t take time off. He notices every single time a person’s energy is off. He’ll notice immediately if you’re not talking or don’t have the energy. So, you have to bring it every single day. That was an adjustment.”

Over his basketball career, Flemings has shown tremendous speed, gotten to the right position, and let the ball leave his hands at a high level, which is something special Flemings believes makes him elite.

“For me, my shot is a pull-up,” Flemings said. “I’m a lot of use my speed. Get a spot. Rise up. Catch and shoot threes. Finishing at the rim. I think I have good hands.”

Flemings is also very capable of maneuvering through traffic and knocking down his field goals, which is why many scouts and reporters have him as a highly recruited prospect.

Right now, the product from Brennan High School has jumped out to an unprecedented shooting rate, going 60.6 percent from the field and nailing 51.7 percent of his 3-pointers.

Thinking about being one of the most highly rated athletes isn’t on his mind. It’s getting better at shooting and playing in the big conference and non-conference games.

“I have one thing on my mind, and it’s just playing these games,” Flemings said. “I just got to stay where my feet are at. The coaches help me a lot. I just go out there, and I’m excited to play. Excited for my matchup. I’m glad I can go out there and hoop and do the best I can.”