Kingston Flemings Earns Major Honor Ahead of NCAA Tournament

In his first year with the Houston Cougars, freshman guard Kingston Flemings has set the college basketball world on fire. The San Antonio, Texas native has piled up accolades all season and recently added another: AP All-American Third-Team recognition.

It isn't the first time that Flemings has received significant recognition for his skills this season. The freshman was also a unanimous All-Big 12 Conference Team selection, a unanimous Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection, and even a Bob Cousy Award Finalist — an honor given to the nation’s top point guard.

Flemings was joined on the AP All‑America Third Team by Alabama’s Labaron Philon, Florida’s Thomas Haugh, Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson, and Gonzaga’s Graham Ike.

The Numbers Behind Flemings' Freshman Campaign

Feb 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the basket against Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In a year where Houston's defense hasn't been quite as dominant, Flemings has helped alleviate the Cougars on the other end of the court. Averaging 16.4 points per game, the true freshman has been a lifeline for head coach Kelvin Sampson in several key spots this season.

The Houston guard's shooting ability only reinforces the reasoning behind his Third-Team All-American selection. Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Flemings is shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from the three-point line. He's also shot 83.9 percent at the free-throw line — something that could become increasingly important during Houston's March Madness run.

While Fleming's ability to attack the rim is among the nation's elite, his willingness to rebound and get his teammates involved often goes unstated. The guard is currently averaging 5.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Putting up well-rounded numbers like that, especially in a league like the Big 12, speaks to just how complete his game already is as a freshman.

A Freshman Class Unlike Any Other

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) brings the ball up court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This year's freshman class has been nothing short of historic, and that showed up in the AP's All-American selections. Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr., Duke's Cameron Boozer, and BYU's AJ Dybantsa all earned First-Team All-American honors.

First Team

Cameron Boozer, Duke

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Darius Acuff, Arkansas

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Illinois' Keaton Wagler and North Carolina's Caleb Wilson, also in the freshman class, both earned Second-Team All-American honors. Flemings was the only true freshman to receive Third-Team All-American honors.

Second Team

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Braden Smith, Purdue

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Third Team

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

What stands out about this year's newcomers is the fact that the majority of them have not just contributed to their respective programs. In fact, the majority of freshman, especially Acuff Jr., Dybantsa, Flemings, and Boozer, have played a major role in their team's success this season.

The Houston guard fits right in with that group. Like the other standout freshman, Flemings has elevated his expectations to match those of Coach Sampson's. The Cougars are now expected to be national contenders year in and year out, and Flemings has embraced the responsibility that comes with playing for a program operating at that level.

That's part of why Flemings' All-American honors mean a little bit more. While his stats may not be at the same level as Acuff Jr., the Houston guard was forced to elevate his game by playing against Big 12 competition every week.