No. 1 Houston Cougars at No. 22 Auburn Tigers: Live Updates, Box Score
The 2025 season has been smooth sailing for Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars, getting off to a pretty easy 3-0 start and reaching the very top of the college basketball rankings in the AP Top 25.
The team will now take on what many would consider their first challenge Sunday afternoon against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers, who are also 3-0 in their first season under new head coach Steven Pearl, the son of longtime Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl.
Both teams were the regular season conference champions in their respective groups in the 2024-25 season and almost faced off against one another in the national championship game, but the Tigers fell to Florida 79-73 in the Final Four.
Coogs vs. Tigers
The Cougars began their 2025 season with a 61-52 exhibition victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Rosenberg, TX shortly before the season began, and would begin their legitimate season with a 75-57 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
The Cougars would continue to go on a tear after the season-opening victory, defeating the Towson Tigers in a 65-48 matchup, and just this past Wednesday night handed an absolute beatdown to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 78-45.
The Auburn Tigers played two exhibition games in the preseason, losing to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in overtime and then beating the Memphis Tigers 100-71.
In the regular season, they have recorded wins over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, Merrimack Warriors, and the Wofford Terriers, and now await a prime battle with the Houston Cougars.
Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 PM from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds.
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.
1st Half
2nd Half
No. 1 Houston
16
No. 22 Auburn
19
First Half
15:48, Houston 7, Auburn 5
A heavy defensive affair early in Birmingham as the two teams are 5-21 on field goals so far. The Coogs are 1-for-1 on three-pointers, with Emanuel Sharp sinking said three, and are already three fouls combined between the two schools, setting up for what should be a competitive matchup the rest of the way.
11:20, Houston 12, Auburn 10
The Coogs go on quite a bit of a scoring drought that lasts around three minutes, before they take advantage of a drought by the Tigers, who are 1 for their last 12 shots at this point. Kingston Flemings leads Houston with five points.
7:57, Auburn 19, Houston 16
Fleming still leads the way with seven points as the Cougars have only made two of their last 10 shots, with both teams 6-for-22 from the field, with the Tigers 3-for-9 from beyond the arc.