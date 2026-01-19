The No. 7 Houston Cougars resume Big 12 action at home after a couple days of rest taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Cougars enter Sunday afternoon's game with a 16-1 record and winners of 10 straight games.

Houston is currently 4-0 in Big 12 play to open conference season and is looking to go 5-0 against an Arizona State team that is 10-7 and 1-3 in the Big 12. The Cougars will be honoring UH great Dwight Davis and hang his #42 banner in Fertitta Center.

The Cougars are coming off a dominant 77-48 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Tuesday at home where senior point guard Milos Uzan scored 17 points and hit five 3-pointers. Houston had four players in double digits.

Houston has won 14 straight games at home. While senior guard Emanuel Sharp is the leading scorer with 15.9 PPG, freshman point guard Kingston Flemings was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Watchlist given to the nation's best player and the Wayman Tisdale award given to the most outstanding freshman.

Coogs vs Sun Devils

Jan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA;West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) dribbles against Houston Cougars guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The all-time series between these teams is tied at 3-3, but Houston has won the last two games. It began in the 1958 season where UH won 101-68. Most recently, the Cougars won last year's matchup 80-65 in Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona State has lost five of their last six. However, they did look impressive against No. 1 Arizona in the Duel in the Desert. The Sun Devils lost in Tuscon 89-82, but led at halftime and various points of the game.

Senior guard Moe Odum leads the way for ASU with 16.8 PPG and 6.5 assists per game. Freshman center Massamba Diop is second with 14.7 PPG and 1.9 blocks per game. Head coach Bobby Hurley is in his 13th season with Arizona State and is 0-1 all time against Kelvin Sampson and Houston.

Houston faces off against West Virginia. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Live Updates

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.

1st Half 2nd Half Final Houston 56 47 103 Arizona State 29 44 73

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 17, ASU 2

It is an excellent start for Houston starting up 9-0 and then up 15 points already after the first four minutes. UH is shooting well on offense and taking advantage of the turnovers. Cenac Jr. hit two 3-pointers.

Under 12 Timeout: Houston 28, ASU 5

Arizona State is limited to just five points in over eight minutes, and it's a dominant showing early from the Cougars. UH defense is contiuning to lead to offense. Cenac Jr. is having a big night. Houston was up 24-2 at one point.

Under 8 Timeout: Houston 39, ASU 17

UH maintains their 23 point lead, while Arizona State starts to get their offense going. Some 3-pointers go down for the Sun Devils. Houston worked in the paint.

Under 4 Timeout: Houston 49, ASU 26

Ford starts to get hot for the Sun Devils, but Harwell and McCarty off the bench make some threes.

HALFTIME: Houston 56, ASU 29

While Arizona State isn't shooting too bad overall, the Cougars put together their best offensive performance in the first half this season. Houston shot 55% from the field and 50% from three. UH got 22 points off the turnovers. Cenac Jr. put up 12 points.

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 71, ASU 42

Sharp is on fire to start the second half and goes on a personal 8-0 run as the Cougars break into a 33 point lead.

Under 12 Timeout: Houston 77, ASU 50

The Sun Devils cut the lead down to 24, while Flemings gets involved on offense. The Sun Devils go on a 7-0 run as the lead goes down to 20.

Under 8 Timeout: Houston 79, ASU 62

Arizona State suddenly has life and went on a 10-0 run to somewhat get back into the game, down 17 points.

Under 4 Timeout: Houston 92, ASU 68

After the lead was cut down to just 13, Houston needed a response and they got it done. Uzan hit a 3-pointer, and Flemings hit a couple of free throws followed up by a bucket from Tugler. Houston gets the lead back up to 24 on a dunk by Tugler.

FINAL: Houston 103, ASU 73

UH continues their hot night on offense and Mercy Miller gets them above 100 points. Coogs win by 30 ultimately. Houston had their whole starting lineup in double digits, but Flemings puts up 20 points and eight assists as the leading scorer.