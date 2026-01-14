No. 7 Houston Cougars vs West Virginia Mountaineers Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 7 Houston Cougars are coming off a highly successful past week in the Big 12 with wins over No. 15 Texas Tech at home and a dominant road victory over Baylor on Saturday.

Houston continues Big 12 conference play this week with a home game vs West Virginia at the Fertitta Center at 7:30 p.m. The Cougars have won their last nine games, and senior guard Emanuel Sharp led the way with 17 points at Baylor.

The Coogs will be rocking their Houston Blue uniforms for the second straight season, this time not against a Texas opponent. Houston lost in the debut of these uniforms last year against Texas Tech. UH will be looking for a different result in their blue swag this time around.

Coogs vs Mountaineers

Jan 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) scores a basket against Baylor Bears guard Michael Rataj (12) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Houston enters this game with a 15-1 record, tied for second in the Big 12 with No. 11 BYU. Currently, No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 Iowa State lead the conference in the same order. West Virginia is currently eighth in the Big 12 with a 11-5 overall mark and 2-1 in conference.

The Mountaineers are coming off an impressive win over Kansas at home 86-75. Senior guard Honor Huff put up 23 points and four 3-pointers along with seven rebounds. WVU also beat Cincinnati at home 62-60 prior to that. They have only played one road game so far this season, and it will be a massive challenge at the Fertitta Center as well.

Huff leads West Virginia this season with 17.5 PPG. Fifth-year guard Chance Moore, who came off the bench, is second on the team with 12.3 PPG. WVU head coach Ross Hodge is in his first season with the Mountaineers and this will be the first time he will face Houston and head coach Kelvin Sampson. Hodge was previously at North Texas.

This will be Sampson's 400th game in his Houston career. Freshman guard Isiah Harwell made an impact his last game with 12 points against Baylor. Houston looks to remain undefeated in Big 12 play.

Houston faces off against West Virginia. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Live Updates

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 10, West Virginia 2

Houston comes out early and establishes their lead thanks to a couple of nice shots from Flemings and Sharp. Tugler is invovled early and had a nice pass to Cenac Jr. for the slam.

Under 12 Timeout: Houston 15, West Virginia 5

The Cougars went on a 10-0 run, and Uzan was able to finally hit his 3-pointer. The Mountaineers just came out struggling mightly from the field.

Under 8 Timeout: Houston 20, West Virginia 5

The Coogs continue to stay in control with a 15-3 run over nine minutes. WVU is not having a good game offensively to say the least and are not getting quality looks, thanks to UH's defense.