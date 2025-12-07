No. 8 Houston Cougars vs Florida State Seminoles Live Updates, Box Score

No. 8 Houston men’s basketball resumes non-conference action on Saturday night at Toyota Center in the Houston Hoops showdown against Florida State.

The Cougars have recovered after more than a week of rest after a busy Players Era Tournament in Las Vegas where they played three straight games. Houston went 2-1 and suffered their first loss of the season against now No. 13 Tennessee.

In their previous game, Houston played Notre Dame last Wednesday and won 66-56 where senior guard Emanuel Sharp put up 17 points.

The Cougars gained a lot of understanding about where they stand what they need to improve at. Their first chance to build off the Player’s Era tournament begins tonight.

Coog fans will pack the home of the hometown Rockets for a chance to see their Cougars in a larger home field advantage.

Coogs vs Seminoles

Nov 26, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) dribbles the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2025 Players Era Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is Houston's first matchup against Florida State since the 1973-74 season where the Cougars won 79-74 inside Hofeinz Pavillion in Houston on Jan. 5, 1974. UH leads the all-time series, 3-2.

Florida State enters the game with a 5-3 record and have lost their last two games against Texas A&M and Georgia. The Bulldogs dominated over FSU 107-73 in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are led by senior guard Robert McCary V, who averages close to 14 points per game, along with seven assists and two steals.

Houston is 2-1 at Toyota Center, with games the last two seasons in this arena. The Cougars beat Texas A&M two years ago, folowed by a loss to then No. 11 Auburn in 2024. Houston is 32-2 following a regular season loss since Feb. 2017.

Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. CST from Toyota Center in Houston, and be sure to check back here for live updates on Houston's showcase game against FSU.

Follow below for live updates as the action unfolds from Toyota Center in downtown Houston.

Live Updates

Starting Lineup: Milos Uzan, Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, Jojo Tugler, Chris Cenac Jr.

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 15, Florida State 3

Cenac Jr. and Flemings starts off the scoring and Sharp hits an early three. The Cougars began the game hot and went on a 12-1 run.

Under 12 Timeout: Houston 20, Florida State 12

Houston went on a scoring drought of over two minutes that allowed FSU to get back in the game with a 9-2 run of their own. Flemings continues to be the life of the offense for Houston.

Under 8 Timeout: Houston 26, Florida State 21

The Seminoles won’t go away and hit three 3-pointers to cut the deficit down to 5. Cenac Jr. continues to make an impact offensively.

Under 4 Timeout: Houston 35, Florida State 26

The Cougars begin to respond to each Florida State bucket as the Seminoles start turning the ball over.

Halftime: Houston 41, Florida State 33

UH jumps out to their largest lead of the game at 13 points after a steal and dunk by Flemings, but once again FSU has an answer. The 3-point line is keeping them alive in this one so far. A 7-0 run by the Seminoles brought them back it in as the Cougars struggled to break through FSU's defense. Flemings is the leading scorer with 13 points on 5/7 shooting and 4 steals. Sharp also added 13 while Cenac Jr. gave 10 and eight.