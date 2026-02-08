No. 8 Houston Cougars vs No. 16 BYU Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 8 Houston Cougars will be ramping up conference action on late Saturday night with a key battle against the fellow Cougars of BYU, ranked No. 16. With the calendar now turned to February, all these ranked Big 12 matchups pose significant importance.

This is the first Big 12 ranked game for Houston outside of No. 13 Texas Tech twice, and it will not be easy to say the least inside the Marriott Center at Provo, Utah. Houston comes in second in the Big 12 standings with a 20-2 record and an 8-1 conference record.

BYU is still one of the most talented teams out there, led by star freshman forward AJ Dybantsa, but is currently eighth in the Big 12 standings with a 17-5 overall record and a 5-4 conference mark. It hasn’t been an easy go for BYU as of late, coming in with three straight losses and four out of their last five against strong competition.

Houston will face a team on the road hungry to get back on track. BYU is coming off a 99-92 loss against Oklahoma State on Wednesday and also lost its last home game 86-83 to No. 1 Arizona.

Coogs vs Cougs

Feb 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson talks to guard Emanuel Sharp (21) in the first half against the UCF Knights at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Houston is coming off a 24-point thrashing of UCF, one of the better teams in the Big 12, at home on Wednesday. Freshman point guard Kingston Flemings was the leading scorer for the 13th time this season with 18 points and six assists. UH has won three in a row and 14 out of the last 15.

The Cougars have been road warriors in the past, and they will have to be again in this one. Houston had won a Big 12 and school record 16 straight road games going back to last season, but that came to an end against Texas Tech a while back. Houston just crossed the 20-win mark for the 11th straight season under coach Kelvin Sampson.

BYU is 9-1 in home games at Marriott Center so far, with the only loss being to No. 1 Arizona. The Cougs are led by Dybantsa, who averages 23.9 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Dybantsa put up 36 points at Stillwater in a losing effort. Senior guard Richie Saunders is second with 19.5 PPG, and sophomore guard Robert Wright III is third with 17.4 PPG.







Houston leads the all-time series 8-3 and has won the last three and six out of the last seven. These two programs last met in the 2025 Big 12 tournament semifinals, that UH won 74-54. Houston also leads the series on the road 3-1, with the last game coming in 2024, a 75-68 UH win. BYU is one of just seven teams to win at Fertitta Center, and it won’t be easy tonight.

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 7, BYU 2

A rare early turnover by Houston results in a basket from BYU. Flemings found Cenac Jr. in the paint for a responding slam and the big man followed that up with a layup. He also hit a 3-pointer.