Kelvin Sampson says Houston needs "Lewis and Clark" as school's next AD
University of Houston men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson recently shared his thoughts on the search for a new athletic director after the departure of Chris Pezman. He described the importance of this hire, Sampson described it as potentially the most significant decision of UH President Renu Khator's tenure. He likened the situation to exploring uncharted territory, calling for a leader with the vision and determination of an old-world explorer.
"There's a whole new frontier out there for us to explore," Sampson said. "We need Lewis and Clark. We need somebody to go where we haven't been."
The new AD will face significant challenges, particularly financial ones. Despite the long-term benefits of joining the Big 12, Houston is currently trying to catch up with peers who have long enjoyed lucrative media rights deals.
While acknowledging the critical role of fundraising, Sampson stressed that the focus should not solely be on revenue generation. He highlighted the necessity of prioritizing student-athletes and coaches, reminding decision-makers that the athletic department is fundamentally a people-centered enterprise.
"There's two entities that can't be overlooked when choosing an athletic director, and sometimes business people lose sight of what's most important," Sampson said. "All they care about is money. But the two most important entities in this athletic department are the student-athletes and the coaches, and whoever the new athletic director is can't forget that—and the people who choose this new athletic director can't forget that, either.
"We are a people-based business. We're here to serve the needs of our student-athletes, but that takes capital, and raising capital to make these programs the best they can be."
Sampson pointed out the underfunding and lack of resources in many of the university's programs, which puts them at a disadvantage compared to their competitors. He called for better support to level the playing field and ensure all sports programs receive the attention they need to thrive.
Expressing confidence in Houston's potential, Sampson underscored the importance of hiring the right person. He cited the vibrancy and opportunities within the city of Houston as key factors that could drive the university's success in the Big 12. In Sampson's view, with the right leadership and the city's support, the University of Houston can achieve significant accomplishments in the future.