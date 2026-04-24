Change is sometimes considered inevitable.

For the Houston basketball program, it is every season, as the roster is modified by head coach Kelvin Sampson, whether he likes it or not.

That’s how life works. It is how college basketball works. There is the NBA Draft. There is the transfer portal. There is expiring eligibility. There are injuries.

This season, several of those pieces are a mix that will factor into what this upcoming roster will look like. With most of the construction to this roster being set, this is what the roster is projected to look like in another year under Sampson.

Dedan Thomas Jr., Point Guard

LSU's Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) brings the ball up court against DePaul during the Emerald Coast Classic championship game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 29, 2025. The Tigers won the contest 96-63. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald) | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An LSU transfer is expected to run the offense if he can stay healthy. Health has been one of Thomas 'weaknesses'. Jr has gone through in the past couple of seasons, so being able to avoid going down will be pivotal for Houston to have a shot at going deep in the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament.

Thomas averaged 15,3 points with the Tigers to go along with his 2.7 boards and 6.5 assists. From the field, he was a 45.9 percent shooter and went 30.2 percent from three. He’s expected to fill the role that guard Kingston Flemings held last season before he declared for the NBA Draft. Perhaps, he’ll be the next great prospect that comes through the Cougars program.

Mercy Miller, Shooting Guard

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) and guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

There has been a lot of discussion about whether the returning veteran, Mercy Miller, would be the answer the Cougars needed. There is going to be competition between him, alongside Kordel Jefferson and Ikenna Alozie, who are expected to be in the backcourt.

The 6-foot-4 returner from Sherman Oaks, California, averaged only 5.0 points with 1.5 rebounds, where he shot 48.2 percent from the field. A lot is going to be asked of Miller, and Sampson knows he has the potential to be a star starter in this system. As it stands, he is the frontrunner to win the job, but there are plenty of others vying for it.

Delreeco Gillespie, Power Forward

One of the bigger additions to the transfer portal window came when Sampson snagged the elite motor, who earned All-MAC First Team and All-Defensive Team honors and led the nation with 22 doubles.

How can Sampson not start a player who knows he has the potential to grow into a star with a big branded program? It’s nearly impossible considering the crazy rebounding, interior scoring, and perimeter shooting he offers. He averaged 17.7 points per game, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, where he shot 50.8 percent from the field. It adds up why he would be a star on the floor.

Chase McCarthy, Small Forward

This is still a debate many are having about what Sampson should do here, as it is difficult to choose. There are also players in the room, such as Kordel Jefferson and Bryce Jackson, who know very well they are capable of being the man who deserves the spot. One thing that is widely known is that Sampson likes maturity, and he exhibits it as a veteran.

McCarthy had to decide whether to hit the market or stay put, and he wisely chose to stay put amid numerous teammates moving on. He is big-bodied and will not be afraid to attack other defenders. He’s got tremendous handwork, awesome eye coordination, and discipline. He’s a solid defender and will be required to show the leadership this roster lacks, especially among the veterans still on the team.

Jojo Tugler, Center

Houston forward Joseph Tugler (11) dunks the ball in the second half during a first round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between Houston and Idaho, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No surprise. Joseph Tugler is going to be a day one starter for the Cougars. He’s one of the most well-known players who will be asked to step up, arguably the most after losing players like Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp.

Tugler has that NCAA Tournament experience. He’s familiar with the culture and is a great communicator in practice. He prides himself on his defense and ability to get to the basket, along with boxing out. No doubt that he is the backbone of this team and will be heavily used late in games, with his minutes mattering. The 6-foot-4 star averaged 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He shot 57.6 percent from the field and 70.7 percent from the line. Get ready for a huge season from a major piece to the puzzle.