What Addition Of Dedan Thomas Jr. Means For Houston Basketball

Shopping time.

The Houston basketball team went searching for a present and brought home Dedan Thomas Jr. for the program. Not a lot of people knowledgeable about the situation saw this one coming, but head coach Kelvin Sampson knew there was an opportunity to go out and snag him, and that’s exactly what happened in a matter of days.

Thomas, when healthy, was one of the most dynamic players on LSU's roster, as he knew how to put up points in a hurry and zone in on who needed the basketball.

Now that Houston has their man of the future, this program is beginning to see the building blocks of what it will take to get to the next level with the tools they have at their disposal. Thomas brings numerous talents from his three years of playing collegiate basketball, which will definitely boost this upcoming season's capabilities.

Accuracy & High Volume Creator

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It’s important that this upcoming Cougars roster has a leader who can drain shots, and that’s what Thomas does. At times, he doesn’t get to the line, but when he gets his groove, he gets the referee blowing the whistle in his favor to earn trips to the free-throw line, where he will not let that be taken for granted, as he is an 83.3 percent shooter.

Another aspect of adding the 6-foot-1 star from Las Vegas, Nevada, is that he brings a beautiful mid-range jumper that is tough to limit, which aligns exactly with how Sampson and Co. like shooters to play. Over the years, Houston has prided itself on its mid-range shooting and defense, and Thomas will learn as he goes to improve his hands and feet by learning to adapt to different cultures. He’s proven that in his two years at UNLV before making the move to LSU.

During his tenure with those two programs, he was also very consistent in the scoring column, averaging 13.6 or more points over his three years, which is something the Cougars need extremely badly to replace players like Kingston Flemings, who entered the NBA Draft.

Not only is he known for posting big numbers, but he is also known for breaking down a defense and working the pick-and-roll effectively. Thomas will attack downhill and will disperse the ball carefully, as someone who averages 6.5 assists.

Houston is getting a star who will ensure his maturity and leadership shine throughout the locker room.