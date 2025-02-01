Houston Cougars On SI

Texas Tech leading Houston: Live updates, score of Big 12 Conference showdown

Cougars going for 14th straight win and 34th straight win at Fertitta Center

Buck Ringgold

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (left) gets congratulated by teammate Milos Uzan during a recent game.
Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (left) gets congratulated by teammate Milos Uzan during a recent game. / Troy Taormina/Imagn Images
Houston puts a couple of lengthy streaks on the line Saturday afternoon at the Fertitta Center.

The Cougars take a 13-game winning streak and a 33-game home win streak into their Big 12 Conference game against Texas Tech. Houston has also won 18 straight Big 12 contests, second-best in the history of the league.

Follow Houston Cougars On SI writer Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from the Fertitta Center.

TEXAS TECH 56, HOUSTON 54 2ND HALF

SECOND HALF

- SLAM DUNK HOUSTON. Cougars getting momentum right now. LJ Cryer with a made basket, then Ja'vier Francis with a rebound on the other end. Seconds later, Mylik Wilson feeds Terrance Arceneaux for the emphatic finish. Time out Texas Tech. (Houston, 56-54 | 11:15, 2nd)

- J'Wan Roberts is now on the bench after being able to walk off the court following the ankle injury. Houston in a world of hurt right now.

- More bad news for Houston. J'Wan Roberts is down on the court favoring his right ankle after colliding with a couple of Texas Tech players in the lane. But Roberts is able to get up. (Texas Tech, 56-50 | 12:04, 2nd)

- And now Joseph Tugler picks up his fourth personal foul. Cougars in serious foul trouble now. (Texas Tech, 56-50 | 12:24, 2nd)

- Texas Tech hits two more 3-pointers sandwiched around a dunk from Houston's Joseph Tugler. Something to watch. Tugler and Emanuel Sharp have three fouls, and Ja'vier Francis has four personals. (Texas Tech, 54-48 | 13:00, 2nd)

- THREE-POINT PLAY HOUSTON. Ja'vier Francis with a continuation shot, and draws the foul. He goes to the line and finishes off the three-point play. Houston within two. (Texas Tech, 48-46 | 14:55, 2nd)

- Texas Tech still holding the lead at the first media time out in the second half. (Texas Tech, 46-40 | 15:51, 2nd)

HALFTIME STATS AND ANALYSIS

- Chance McMillian with 13 points and Elijah Hawkins with 10 in the first half for Texas Tech. The two also combined to make five of the team's seven 3's.

- LJ Cryer the only Houston player in double figures in the first half with 13 points. He also had two of the team's three 3-pointers. Cougars made 12-of-28 field goals (42.9%).

- Texas Tech shot 52% from the field (13-of-25) and exactly 50% from beyond the arc (7-of-14). Texas Tech also had 20 first-half rebounds to just 12 boards for the Cougars.

FIRST HALF

- Houston within one in the final seconds of the half, but Texas Tech's Christian Anderson hits a 3 from the corner. LJ Cryer misses a 3 at the buzzer, and the Red Raiders take a four-point lead at the break. (Texas Tech, 41-37 | :00, 1st)

- Houston ran off six straight points before Texas Tech got a tough shot to fall on the other end. (Texas Tech, 36-33 | 1:48, 1st)

- SLAM DUNK HOUSTON. Back-to-back shots for Houston now, the latter a jam from Ja'vier Francis. One-possession game now. (Texas Tech, 34-31 | 3:10, 1st)

- Texas Tech is shooting 58% from the field (11-of-19) and has hit six 3-pointers. Houston being held to 41% so far (9-of-22).

- And now Texas Tech goes up by seven after forcing a Houston turnover, and the Red Raiders get a slam on the other end. Kelvin Sampson calls a time out. (Texas Tech, 34-27 | 4:18, 1st)

- Texas Tech now with its largest lead of the game at five points. Red Raiders have made each of their last four field goal attempts. (Texas Tech, 32-27 | 5:00, 1st)

- Both teams trading shots, and we are now tied at the under-8 media time out. (27-27 | 7:50, 1st)

- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Texas Tech hit a 3 to go back in front, but seconds later, Terrance Arceneaux launches a trey of his own. (Houston, 25-24 | 9:00, 1st)

- SLAM DUNK HOUSTON. Cougars miss a shot, but Joseph Tugler soars down the lane, grabs the ball and jams it home. Houston back in front midway through the first half. (Houston, 22-21 | 10:00, 1st)

- Texas Tech rallying back in spite of the absence of its coach and leading scorer. Red Raiders claw back to take the lead. (Texas Tech, 19-18 | 11:59, 1st)

- Houston regains the lead as LJ Cryer hits free throws following the technical foul on Grant McCasland. Then on the ensuing possession, J'Wan Roberts adds a jumper to put the Coogs up five. (Houston, 13-8 | 15:45, 1st)

- And now Grant McCasland got hit with another technical, and he, too, has been ejected from the game. Holy mackerel.

- TECHNICAL FOUL TEXAS TECH. And now Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland has been hit with a technical after arguing the ejection of his player JT Toppin. Fireworks already at the Fertitta Center. (8-8 | 16:10, 1st)

- A huge moment less than four minutes in, as Texas Tech's top scorer and rebounder, JT Toppin, has been ejected from the game for committing a Flagrant 2 foul. (Texas Tech, 8-7 | 16:10, 1st)

- Houston already out to a 7-5 lead early. (Houston, 7-5 | 16:35, 1st)

PREGAME

- Coming to you from the Fertitta Center, as a pair of Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 25 collide as Houston welcomes in Texas Tech.

Buck Ringgold
