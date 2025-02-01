Texas Tech leading Houston: Live updates, score of Big 12 Conference showdown
Houston puts a couple of lengthy streaks on the line Saturday afternoon at the Fertitta Center.
The Cougars take a 13-game winning streak and a 33-game home win streak into their Big 12 Conference game against Texas Tech. Houston has also won 18 straight Big 12 contests, second-best in the history of the league.
TEXAS TECH 56, HOUSTON 54 2ND HALF
SECOND HALF
- SLAM DUNK HOUSTON. Cougars getting momentum right now. LJ Cryer with a made basket, then Ja'vier Francis with a rebound on the other end. Seconds later, Mylik Wilson feeds Terrance Arceneaux for the emphatic finish. Time out Texas Tech. (Houston, 56-54 | 11:15, 2nd)
- J'Wan Roberts is now on the bench after being able to walk off the court following the ankle injury. Houston in a world of hurt right now.
- More bad news for Houston. J'Wan Roberts is down on the court favoring his right ankle after colliding with a couple of Texas Tech players in the lane. But Roberts is able to get up. (Texas Tech, 56-50 | 12:04, 2nd)
- And now Joseph Tugler picks up his fourth personal foul. Cougars in serious foul trouble now. (Texas Tech, 56-50 | 12:24, 2nd)
- Texas Tech hits two more 3-pointers sandwiched around a dunk from Houston's Joseph Tugler. Something to watch. Tugler and Emanuel Sharp have three fouls, and Ja'vier Francis has four personals. (Texas Tech, 54-48 | 13:00, 2nd)
- THREE-POINT PLAY HOUSTON. Ja'vier Francis with a continuation shot, and draws the foul. He goes to the line and finishes off the three-point play. Houston within two. (Texas Tech, 48-46 | 14:55, 2nd)
- Texas Tech still holding the lead at the first media time out in the second half. (Texas Tech, 46-40 | 15:51, 2nd)
HALFTIME STATS AND ANALYSIS
- Chance McMillian with 13 points and Elijah Hawkins with 10 in the first half for Texas Tech. The two also combined to make five of the team's seven 3's.
- LJ Cryer the only Houston player in double figures in the first half with 13 points. He also had two of the team's three 3-pointers. Cougars made 12-of-28 field goals (42.9%).
- Texas Tech shot 52% from the field (13-of-25) and exactly 50% from beyond the arc (7-of-14). Texas Tech also had 20 first-half rebounds to just 12 boards for the Cougars.
FIRST HALF
- Houston within one in the final seconds of the half, but Texas Tech's Christian Anderson hits a 3 from the corner. LJ Cryer misses a 3 at the buzzer, and the Red Raiders take a four-point lead at the break. (Texas Tech, 41-37 | :00, 1st)
- Houston ran off six straight points before Texas Tech got a tough shot to fall on the other end. (Texas Tech, 36-33 | 1:48, 1st)
- SLAM DUNK HOUSTON. Back-to-back shots for Houston now, the latter a jam from Ja'vier Francis. One-possession game now. (Texas Tech, 34-31 | 3:10, 1st)
- Texas Tech is shooting 58% from the field (11-of-19) and has hit six 3-pointers. Houston being held to 41% so far (9-of-22).
- And now Texas Tech goes up by seven after forcing a Houston turnover, and the Red Raiders get a slam on the other end. Kelvin Sampson calls a time out. (Texas Tech, 34-27 | 4:18, 1st)
- Texas Tech now with its largest lead of the game at five points. Red Raiders have made each of their last four field goal attempts. (Texas Tech, 32-27 | 5:00, 1st)
- Both teams trading shots, and we are now tied at the under-8 media time out. (27-27 | 7:50, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Texas Tech hit a 3 to go back in front, but seconds later, Terrance Arceneaux launches a trey of his own. (Houston, 25-24 | 9:00, 1st)
- SLAM DUNK HOUSTON. Cougars miss a shot, but Joseph Tugler soars down the lane, grabs the ball and jams it home. Houston back in front midway through the first half. (Houston, 22-21 | 10:00, 1st)
- Texas Tech rallying back in spite of the absence of its coach and leading scorer. Red Raiders claw back to take the lead. (Texas Tech, 19-18 | 11:59, 1st)
- Houston regains the lead as LJ Cryer hits free throws following the technical foul on Grant McCasland. Then on the ensuing possession, J'Wan Roberts adds a jumper to put the Coogs up five. (Houston, 13-8 | 15:45, 1st)
- And now Grant McCasland got hit with another technical, and he, too, has been ejected from the game. Holy mackerel.
- TECHNICAL FOUL TEXAS TECH. And now Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland has been hit with a technical after arguing the ejection of his player JT Toppin. Fireworks already at the Fertitta Center. (8-8 | 16:10, 1st)
- A huge moment less than four minutes in, as Texas Tech's top scorer and rebounder, JT Toppin, has been ejected from the game for committing a Flagrant 2 foul. (Texas Tech, 8-7 | 16:10, 1st)
- Houston already out to a 7-5 lead early. (Houston, 7-5 | 16:35, 1st)
PREGAME
- Coming to you from the Fertitta Center, as a pair of Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 25 collide as Houston welcomes in Texas Tech.