How to watch Texas Tech-Houston basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
Houston returns to the Fertitta Center with a chance to prolong some lengthy win streaks.
The Cougars take on Texas Tech in a Big 12 Conference showdown between ranked squads. Houston is ranked No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press poll and No. 5 in the latest USA Today coaches’ poll, while the Red Raiders come in ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 and No. 19 in the coaches’ poll.
Houston (17-3, 9-0) comes in having won 13 consecutive ballgames. The Cougars have also won 33 straight contests at the Fertitta Center, which is the longest active streak in the nation.
In addition, they have now won 18 straight Big 12 games, the second-longest streak in conference history. Kansas owns the record with 23 straight set between the 2000-01 and 2002-03 seasons.
The Cougars are coming off a two-game road swing which featured a double-overtime win at Kansas and then a 63-49 win at West Virginia on Wednesday. In the win against the Mountaineers, LJ Cryer had 17 points, while Joseph Tugler added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Saturday’s game will also be special for Houston and its fans for other reasons. At halftime, the school will retire the No. 24 jersey of legendary player Don Chaney.
Plus, for the first time, the Cougars will be wearing a special set of uniforms known as Houston Blue, modeled after the light blue uniforms worn by the NFL’s then-Houston Oilers. Other sports programs at Houston, including the football team, have already sported the Houston Blue uniforms, and now it’s the men’s basketball team’s turn.
Texas Tech (16-4, 7-2) also comes in on a roll. The Red Raiders have won five straight games and seven of their last eight, including a 71-57 win at home against TCU on Wednesday.
Sophomore forward JT Toppin had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. He leads the Red Raiders in both those categories (16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds per game).
Chance McMillian, a senior guard who had 16 in Wednesday’s win, is second on the team in scoring, averaging 15 points per game.
Houston leads the all-time series with its former Southwest Conference rival, 31-27, including 18-6 at home, and have won the last four games against the Red Raiders. The two teams will face off again on Feb. 24 in Lubbock.
On Tuesday, the Cougars have another home game as they welcome in Oklahoma State.
Houston vs. Texas Tech TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Texas Tech (16-4, 7-2) at Houston (17-3, 9-0) in a Big 12 Conference men’s college basketball game
When: 5 p.m. CST | Saturday, Feb. 1
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has an 86.7% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 78, Texas Tech 59
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN2
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 81 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App