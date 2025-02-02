Houston Cougars On SI

Texas Tech's leading scorer, head coach ejected early in team's game vs. Houston

Flagrant 2 foul resulted in ejection of JT Toppin while Red Raider coach Grant McCasland earned two technicals

Texas Tech's JT Toppin (right) leaves the court after being ejected early in the Red Raiders' game at Houston on Feb. 1, 2024
Texas Tech's JT Toppin (right) leaves the court after being ejected early in the Red Raiders' game at Houston on Feb. 1, 2024 / Maria Lysaker/Imagn Images
It was already a charged-up atmosphere inside Houston's Fertitta Center on Saturday evening.

Just less than four minutes into the game, things already went haywire.

JT Toppin, one of the top players in the Big 12 Conference and Texas Tech's leading scorer, received a Flagrant 2 foul for kicking Houston player Joseph Tugler in the groin area with 16:10 remaining in the first half. Toppin had kicked his leg while throwing a pass to the other end of the court while making contact with Tugler.

After a lengthy delay, it was ruled that Toppin received a Flagrant 2 foul, and resulted in him being ejected from the ballgame.

ESPN2's broadcast crew doing the game termed the call as "horrible."

Apparently, Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland thought so, as well, and vehemently protested the call. He quickly earned a technical foul.

Moments later, after Houston's LJ Cryer made 1-of-2 free throws following McCasland's technical that gave the Cougars a 9-8 lead, McCasland received his second technical, and was also ejected from the game.

Cryer proceeded to make both technical foul shots for an 11-8 lead. Then on the ensuing possession, Houston went up by five on a basket from J'Wan Roberts.

However, Texas Tech was able to weather the early storm, and the Red Raiders went on to hit seven 3-pointers in the first half to take a 41-37 halftime lead on the Big 12 leaders.

