The Houston Rotation Change That Could Shape the Cougars’ March Madness Run

On Selection-Sunday, the Houston Cougars were given the No. 2-seed in the South Region, and will matchup against the Idaho Vandals in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

With the bracket now set, the focus now shifts to how Houston's rotation will change now that it's win or go home. While the Cougars have a clear starting five and have been given a favorable matchup in the Round of 64, Houston still has one of the deeper rosters in the country.

The minutes breakdown for the Cougars, and who's delivering in key moments, could be something to watch in their first-round matchup against the Vandals.

Who’s Earned Their Minutes for Houston

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the basket against Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, and Milos Uzan have all shined for the Cougars this season. Flemings and Sharp have been the main driving forces for the program's offense, while averaging around 30 minutes on the court.

While Uzan is a step behind the other starting guards in terms of offensive production, he leads the entire team with 32.9 minutes per game. For Sampson, those three players are key to Houston's chances of beating any opponent.

As long as foul trouble doesn’t force Sampson’s hand, you can expect all three—if not at least two of them—to be on the floor together for most of the game.

In the second tier of Houston's minutes distribution, you have freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. and veteran forward Joseph Tugler. Both have averaged 23-25 minutes per game this season and have been a reliable piece of the Cougars' defense.

It's worth noting that in Houston's recent loss in the Big 12 Tournament Final, Tugler kept the Cougars in the game with a 20-point performance, including 10 rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal.

If anyone has a case for more minutes, it's Tugler. In his last six games, he's reached the double-digit mark five times, while also averaging nearly six rebounds per game during that stretch.

The third tier of the minutes distribution is where things get interesting for the Cougars. Mercy Miller, Chase McCarty, Isiah Harwell, Kalifa Sakho, and Ramon Walker Jr. have all had moments this season, but their impact has come in short bursts rather than extended stretches.

All five of the players average between 11-15 minutes per game, with varying degrees of success on the court.

Coog Nation was reminded of what Miller was capable of in the program's recent loss against Arizona. In 21 minutes off the Houston bench, the sophomore guard put up 13 points and seven rebounds.

While this isn't necessarily new for Miller, it's encouraging to see him putting together that type of performance when the Cougars need it most. For that reason, he could be someone that head coach Kelvin Sampson relies on during March Madness.

Harwell and Sakho have struggled offensively late in the season, but their defense and willingness to work hard for rebounds have clearly correlated to a spot in the rotation.

During the regular season, Walker Jr. saw highs and lows in his time on the court. While some of that depended on Houston's opponent at the time, it seems as though he's been more of a situational substitution for the Cougars as of late.

In the Big 12 Tournament, Walker Jr. only saw playing time against the Jayhawks, where he logged just three minutes and recorded two points.

The Rotation Decision That Could Define Houston’s Tournament

Dec 29, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As previously mentioned, Miller's recent 13-point performance against Arizona is the clearest example of why his minutes could, and should, rise in the postseason.

While the Wildcats aren't necessarily the most dominant team defensively, Miller stepped up when Houston's back was against the wall. That kind of ability to respond to adversity can carry teams deep into the NCAA Tournament.

Miller may not be an explosive scorer like Flemings or a sharp-shooter from the three-point line like Sharp, but he's proven that he can compete against tough opponents. The guard could turn out to be an X-factor for the Cougars down the stretch.