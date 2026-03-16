Why Houston Should Like Matchup With Idaho In First Round of NCAA Tournament

Everything has finally been settled.

Houston basketball finally learned its first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament and which region it would be playing in.

It was the perfect scenario for head coach Kelvin Sampson’s program: the team would be playing in the South region of March Madness, and as the No. 2 seed, it set up a date with the No. 15 seed Idaho at Paycom Center.

So, now the conversations center on what this matchup looks like for both sides and whether it favors the Cougars or the Vandals. So what does this contest notably feature?

Idaho’s Offense vs Houston’s Defense

Off the bat, everyone knows that Idaho is a smaller school coming out as the autobid from the Big Sky, but that doesn't take away from the body of work the program has done all season. There are plenty of shooters who match up well on the court and can make any defense struggle.

Looking at the shooters the Vandals have, five players are averaging double digits, which means the Cougars are going to need to step up their defense and ensure they know their assignments, because there are a ton of things that could happen in 40 minutes. It's nothing new for the Cougars though, playing in the Big 12, which is somewhat different then the Big Sky.

On the season, Idaho is averaging 78.7 points per game, which is one more than Houston, which averages 77.1 points. From the field, the elite shooters are 44.8 percent, and from three-point land, they are 35.6 percent. At the charity stripe, the unit is going 73.5 percent from the line and is going to do its best to get one of the best defenses in all of college basketball in some foul trouble.

There are some dynamic guards that are hoping to become legends in the big dance, as their awareness around the perimeter and knocking down easy shots are going to be one of the key areas that will be a struggle against a physical defense that has it built into their DNA to be physical and never back down from their matchup.

Even though Kolton Mitchell, Biko Johnson, and Isaiah Brickner are difficult to stop, it's going to be even harder to register points against a feisty defense that has several guys who have stepped up down the stretch.

For Houston’s defense, it could be one of those games where there will have to be several adjustments, but for the most part, Sampson will have his players ready to go, like they have been all season, just sticking to their identity.

In the Big 12, Houston was the No. 1 defense, averaging 62.9 points per game, so this signals that there are going to be some issues for an offense that probably hasn’t run into a defense like this one going into the contest.

The Cougars are No. 1 in turnover margin and are also No. 1 in assist-to-turnover ratio. To add to the list of terrific numbers they have, they average 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks, which is impressive as guardKingston Flemings and forward Joseph Tugler are going to look to swipe away the basketball.

With the program ranked No. 7 in KenPom defensive efficiency that has contributed to the 28-6 record, the program should like knowing that Idaho is not as close to them defensively and could give them the upper hand. The only question now is whether the offense can make enough buckets to advance.