This Transfer Will Thrive In Houston’s Offense

Another piece to the puzzle.

Houston convinced Corey Hadnot Ⅱ to join the program after major player departures opened several roster spots.

Now that another guard has been added to the picture, it should take off the pressure that head coach Kelvin Sampson had on his plate and will benefit the rest of the roster, who were in dire need of finding someone who would be a playmaker.

The Cougars now have another trusted leader who has proven to be reliable, consistent, and mature throughout his career and shines under the bright lights.

Breakout Career & Perfect Fit

NEWS: Purdue Fort Wayne transfer Corey Hadnot has committed to Houston, he told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-3 guard was named First Team All-Horizon League this season. Averaged 20.4PPG, 4.0RPG, 3.5APG and 1.8SPG. https://t.co/zXhzqaUMPk pic.twitter.com/qCYm0SEOMR — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 14, 2026

After three years of experience at Purdue Fort Wayne, the star guard was searching for a new home and found one quickly, as Sampson and Co. really impressed him in the process.

His career with the Mastodons saw him post great numbers and grow as an athlete every year he took the floor.

In his first season as a freshman, Hadnot averaged only 17.8 minutes and averaged 6.2 points. That same season, he finished going 40.9 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point land.

Following that year, the 6-foot-3 stud walked into his sophomore season as an improved player, getting in the groove of the system and culture, which gave him more time on the court with an average of 22.4 minutes. From the field, he was a 44.6 percent shooter and increased his scoring average to nine points. His junior year was the one in which he blossomed, posting the best rate of his career, averaging 20.4 points and shooting 52 percent from the field.

A couple of notable things he did during that time span were being the best in the Horizon League in points, assists, and steals, which made him one of only three athletes to average 20 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals.

It’s the perfect way to carry his talent into a program that is a big brand and has experience on the national stage. Houston values players who can slither through traffic, play solid defense, communicate, and be mature. Gladnot checks all of those boxes and more.

With his announcement that he would play for the Cougars, he’ll be joining a group of players who are crafty and bring out the best in their teammates, which will be a good fit with the way he has operated.

Hadnot has elite quickness, great footwork, and remarkable discipline. His skill set fits a culture that allows him to cut to the basket and attack the rim, where nearly half his shots are taken. He is also someone who likes to work the perimeter, in transition, and in isolation. Not only is he a strong shooter, but he is also a distinguished defender who is aggressive and disruptive.

A system that values not only offense but also defense is suitable for Hadnot. Houston needed someone who takes pride in their work ethic, intensity, and ability to win, and also has reliable teammates. It’s all right in front of him with a great choice to join Coogs Nation.