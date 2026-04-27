What Braden East Brings to the Houston Cougars

The action in the Houston basketball program continues.

This time, it was adding a player down the road who attended Lamar this past season to play basketball and now has a new home.

Braden East recently entered the transfer portal after this past season and decided it was in his best interest to continue his career with Houston. During that time, he said he leaned heavily on former Houston assistant coach Alvin Brooks, who used to coach him.

Now that he has found the perfect fit, it will be all speed and no brakes for East, who has plenty to showcase to the Cougars coaches and fanbase in the weeks and months to come. He’ll get to learn under head coach Kelvin Sampson, too, who he is super hyped to play for.

"It feels good knowing that I’m playing for him,” East said to the Paper City Magazine.

Braden East’s Skillset and Fit

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There are several that list East as a center and power forward. He has a huge frame as a player, listed at 6-foot-9, and will be able to use his size and presence everywhere on the court to make an impact.

Last season, when the native of Houston played for Lamar, he averaged 12.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists. From the field, he was a 53.3 percent shooter and also went 31.3 percent from three and 70.6 percent at the line.

One of the primary reasons he is an attractive prospect to many schools is his ability to crash the glass and haul in boards. He is an elite rebounder who averaged 2.9 offensive rebounds and recorded 6.2 defensive rebounds. He’s smart at boxing out and winning his matchups as well as tracking down the basketball. His awareness is off the charts with his disciplined eye coordination.

Other widely known skills that East brings to the table are his tremendous interior scoring ability, as he slithers through traffic and bulldozes defenses, along with his rim protection. East is crafty about reading where players are on the court and timing the jump to basketball.

His presence on defense will also be an asset, as Sampson and Co. are widely known as one of the most dominant defensive programs in the Big 12 and across the country. East will be well-positioned to force ugly shots and turnovers, and to showcase his versatility.

A welcome addition for the Cougars.